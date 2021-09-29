Update On Bray Wyatt To AEW

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently reported a couple of weeks ago that there was talk that former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) could sign with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling and if he signs with AEW there are rumors he would debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Rochester, NY.

Dave Meltzer is now reporting Rotunda is now not likely to appear tonight.

On the Wrestling Observer forum, Meltzer said: "Unless something changed in the last 24 hours, which the impression I was given was unlikely, no Windham Rotunda this week."