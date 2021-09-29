WWE Draft: Hit Row Reportedly Heading To Main WWE Roster

Andrew Zarian, who originally revealed the WWE Draft dates has more insight into the upcoming roster changes to the WWE main roster.

Zarian is reporting there will be NXT involvement in the Draft and a few names will be called up to both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

He tweeted, "Hearing that we [sic] NXT will be involved in the draft. Expect a few call ups #NXT #WWE #WWEDRAFT"

Additionally, Jon Alba is reporting that Hit Row could be heading to the main roster:

"Hit Row is one of the names being discussed for a main roster call-up from #WWENXTfor the #WWE Draft, I’m told. Whether it ultimately gets the call will remain to be seen, obviously, but @AndrewZarian reports NXT will be involved in the draft. They seem a natural fit for Raw."