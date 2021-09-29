Tonight’s AEW Dynamite To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Brodie Lee

Tony Khan has announced that tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be dedicated to the memory of the late Brodie Lee.

The reason for this is because show is taking place in Brodie’s hometown of Rochester, NY.

The following matches have been announced:

- Miro vs. Sammy Guevara - TNT Championship

- Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole

- Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson

- Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Tay Conti vs. Anna Jay

Khan tweeted:

"It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy"