AEW Dark Results (September 29th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Sep 28, 2021

AEW Dark Results (September 29th 2021)

Tuesday means AEW Dark. The final stop before AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York tomorrow night and we have 11 matches as well as Excalibur & Taz on commentary so let's get straight to the action.

Santana Garrett Interview

We get a surprise to start AEW Dark as Santana Garrett makes her AEW debut. She talks about how happy she is to be here until she gets interrupted by Diamante and they now have a match set for Dark next week.

Thunder Rosa defeated Nikita Knight via Submission (3:51)

The number one ranked Thunder Rosa gets us started in ring and she controls much of this one against a debuting Nikita Knight. Knight looks good in defeat but Rosa puts her away with the Peruvian Neck Tie.

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) defeated Carlie Bravo & JDX via Pinfall (4:39)

Private Party up next as they get a match here against JDX and his Nightmare Factory graduate partner, Carlie Bravo. Bravo is comfortably the best male performer to come out of that training camp to date (Female is Brooke Havok if you're wondering). He looks good here again but, in the end, Private Party are too much for him and JDX as they get the victory after the Gin & Juice. Good match!

Kiera Hogan defeated Leyla Grey via Pinfall (3:00)

Kiera Hogan gets some ring time here after she came across to AEW from Impact where she was a multiple time Tag Team champion. Excalibur confirms that she is officially All Elite as she makes her entrance and despite looking in trouble early on against Leyla Grey, Hogan manages to get the victory eventually with the head kick. I think she calls it the Periodt kick but if I've got that wrong, she's welcome to use it!

10 w/ -1, Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Alan '5' Angels defeated Brandon Gore via Submission (2:31)

10 uses Brandon Gore for move practice until he gets bored and puts him away with the Full Nelson.

Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi defeated Ryzin & Jake St. Patrick via Pinfall (3:11)

We get a debut from Adrian Jaoude here who comes out in a full martial arts get up (or a gi to be precise) and we're told he's a legit martial artist as he makes his entrance with fellow Brazilian, Cezar Bononi. I hope they keep Bononi with the Wingmen as that's legitimately one of my favourite AEW stables for the comedy alone! The Brazillians tear through their opponents here and Bononi puts Ryzin away with the Burning Hammer Neckbreaker.

Lance Archer defeated Arjun Singh via Pinfall (0:26)

Lance Archer brings out his opponent with him on his entrance and destroys him outside the ring for about 5 minutes meaning that when the bell finally rings, Archer only hits the Blackout before pinning Arjun Singh.

Ricky Starks w/ Hook defeated Darius Lockheart via Pinfall (3:06)

We get a run out for the FTW champion and it feels like a while since we saw Ricky Starks wrestle. He actually spends a lot of this one being dominated by Darius Lockheart and has to work from underneath but he manages to get the win eventually after hitting a spear out of nowhere. Looks like Ricky is working on his selling for his eventual match with CM Punk!

Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) w/ Colt Cabana defeated Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray via Pinfall (3:14)

Uno & Stu notably come out with only Colt with them as the fracture is very noticeable in the Dark Order. Is Hangman saving them or is it someone else? Maybe tomorrow in Brodie Lee's hometown we will get an answer. In the match, The Dark Order struggle to get on top early on but Stu Grayson manages to flip the momentum and they get the win with the PK-Piledriver double team combination.

Julia Hart w/ Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) defeated Reka Tahaka via Pinfall (3:13)

Julia Hart gets beat up early on by Reka Tehaka in this one but Julia fires back and manages to get the win with the Split Leg Bulldog.

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) defeated Jameson Ryan & Brick Aldridge via Pinfall (4:15)

Four big men in this one as we get another look at Bear Country on Dark. This one is exactly what you would expect as we get a tag team Hoss fight. The bears eventually win this one quickly with Bronson hitting a cannonball after Boulder appears to pick up an injury.

Matt Sydal & Dante Martin defeated The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) w/ Nick Comoroto via (9:41)

Main event time isn't the same without a Mark Henry interview like on Rampage! Matt Sydal outwrestles Aaron Solo early on as he and Dante Martin take control. The Factory play the numbers game with Comoroto on the outside thought as they take over. The excellent offence of Martin & Sydal is too much in the end though as they fly all over the ring and eventually get the win after a Dante Martin Springboard Moonsault. Excellent match!

See you all tomorrow for Dynamite, unless you wanna catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy before! Adios.

 

 


