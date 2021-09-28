AEW Dark Results (September 29th 2021)

Tuesday means AEW Dark. The final stop before AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York tomorrow night and we have 11 matches as well as Excalibur & Taz on commentary so let's get straight to the action.
We get a surprise to start AEW Dark as Santana Garrett makes her AEW debut. She talks about how happy she is to be here until she gets interrupted by Diamante and they now have a match set for Dark next week.
.@SantanaGarrett_ is welcomed to #AEW by @DiamanteLAX, who gets in her face and challenges her to a match next week! What a way to start #AEWDark - Watch NOW: https://t.co/svQKladpv7 pic.twitter.com/hr9vIJX8xa— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2021
The number one ranked Thunder Rosa gets us started in ring and she controls much of this one against a debuting Nikita Knight. Knight looks good in defeat but Rosa puts her away with the Peruvian Neck Tie.
Explosive dropkick in the corner from @thunderrosa22! #AEWDark— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 28, 2021
➡ https://t.co/OgJkl36TRl pic.twitter.com/skSeiS15fw
Private Party up next as they get a match here against JDX and his Nightmare Factory graduate partner, Carlie Bravo. Bravo is comfortably the best male performer to come out of that training camp to date (Female is Brooke Havok if you're wondering). He looks good here again but, in the end, Private Party are too much for him and JDX as they get the victory after the Gin & Juice. Good match!
So good!! #AEWDark @IsiahKassidy @Marq_Quen— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 28, 2021
➡ https://t.co/OgJkl36TRl pic.twitter.com/6RSfy88gwj
Kiera Hogan gets some ring time here after she came across to AEW from Impact where she was a multiple time Tag Team champion. Excalibur confirms that she is officially All Elite as she makes her entrance and despite looking in trouble early on against Leyla Grey, Hogan manages to get the victory eventually with the head kick. I think she calls it the Periodt kick but if I've got that wrong, she's welcome to use it!
Right on target! @HoganKnowsBest3 #AEWDark— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 28, 2021
➡ https://t.co/OgJkl36TRl pic.twitter.com/S295XLA3eT
10 uses Brandon Gore for move practice until he gets bored and puts him away with the Full Nelson.
BOOOOOM!!! @Pres10Vance #AEWDark— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 28, 2021
➡ https://t.co/OgJkl36TRl pic.twitter.com/PTVMT9QWZz
We get a debut from Adrian Jaoude here who comes out in a full martial arts get up (or a gi to be precise) and we're told he's a legit martial artist as he makes his entrance with fellow Brazilian, Cezar Bononi. I hope they keep Bononi with the Wingmen as that's legitimately one of my favourite AEW stables for the comedy alone! The Brazillians tear through their opponents here and Bononi puts Ryzin away with the Burning Hammer Neckbreaker.
OK, I am liking this team of @adrianjaoude and @CezarBononi_! #AEWDark— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 28, 2021
➡ https://t.co/OgJkl36TRl pic.twitter.com/GMwSjeLCOW
Lance Archer brings out his opponent with him on his entrance and destroys him outside the ring for about 5 minutes meaning that when the bell finally rings, Archer only hits the Blackout before pinning Arjun Singh.
👀 @LanceHoyt #AEWDark— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 28, 2021
➡ https://t.co/OgJkl36TRl pic.twitter.com/Gv9IayY6yM
We get a run out for the FTW champion and it feels like a while since we saw Ricky Starks wrestle. He actually spends a lot of this one being dominated by Darius Lockheart and has to work from underneath but he manages to get the win eventually after hitting a spear out of nowhere. Looks like Ricky is working on his selling for his eventual match with CM Punk!
Lockhart gets cut in half!@starkmanjones #AEWDark— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 28, 2021
➡ https://t.co/OgJkl36TRl pic.twitter.com/0ZA6YIrkIL
Uno & Stu notably come out with only Colt with them as the fracture is very noticeable in the Dark Order. Is Hangman saving them or is it someone else? Maybe tomorrow in Brodie Lee's hometown we will get an answer. In the match, The Dark Order struggle to get on top early on but Stu Grayson manages to flip the momentum and they get the win with the PK-Piledriver double team combination.
This finisher! 🙌🏻@stu_dos @EvilUno #AEWDark— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 28, 2021
➡ https://t.co/OgJkl36TRl pic.twitter.com/GWftBgDT5F
Julia Hart gets beat up early on by Reka Tehaka in this one but Julia fires back and manages to get the win with the Split Leg Bulldog.
7 wins for @TheJuliaHart! #AEWDark— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 28, 2021
➡ https://t.co/OgJkl36TRl pic.twitter.com/RDQfjIhLuo
Four big men in this one as we get another look at Bear Country on Dark. This one is exactly what you would expect as we get a tag team Hoss fight. The bears eventually win this one quickly with Bronson hitting a cannonball after Boulder appears to pick up an injury.
Main event time isn't the same without a Mark Henry interview like on Rampage! Matt Sydal outwrestles Aaron Solo early on as he and Dante Martin take control. The Factory play the numbers game with Comoroto on the outside thought as they take over. The excellent offence of Martin & Sydal is too much in the end though as they fly all over the ring and eventually get the win after a Dante Martin Springboard Moonsault. Excellent match!
Can't get any more perfect than that!🙌🏻@lucha_angel1 #AEWDark— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 29, 2021
➡ https://t.co/1ib3tadp8V pic.twitter.com/jYJvx5iKxD
See you all tomorrow for Dynamite, unless you wanna catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy before! Adios.