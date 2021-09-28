WWE RAW Viewership Revealed Following Extreme Rules PPV

Monday’s WWE RAW averaged 1.709 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules 2021.

The viewership was down on last week's 1.793 million viewers. The show scored a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .49 rating.

The first hour of Raw averaged 1.818 million viewers, the second drew 1.714 million viewers and the third and final hour of the show averaged 1.596 million viewers.

RAW was up against Monday, Night Football featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles which drew 12.901 million viewers for ESPN.