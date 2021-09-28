The Mall Of America Happy To Host Dream AEW Event

AEW on Monday announced Full Gear for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 11 am ET via aewtix.com.

Since the announcement fans have taken to Twitter requesting AEW hold the Dynamite that follows Full Gear at The Mall Of America located in Bloomington, Minnesota.

On Monday, September 4, 1995, World Championship Wrestling (WCW) hosted their first-ever live prime time event. The Mall of America was host to the very first WCW Monday Nitro.

A fan tweeted The Mall about this, and they seem all too happy to have AEW host an event there:

We're all for it! It worked great the first time. @AEW brings the 🔥🔥 — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) September 27, 2021

