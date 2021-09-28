The Miz Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Be Off WWE TV During Injury

The Miz might not be on WWE television right now but he is currently competing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars.

During an interview on Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, he discussed his MCL tear injury he sustained earlier this year and why he didn’t want to be off of WWE television.

Here is what he said:

"My first major injury was about twelve weeks ago when I tore my MCL. I didn’t have surgery. It was partially torn, but I had to sit out. It was the first time I had to actually take time off, but I didn’t. The doctor was like, ‘you can still be on the program, you can’t do much, you can have crutches or a wheelchair.’ I was like, ‘I will take a wheelchair and John [Morrison], my tag team partner will roll me around in it. I don’t wan’t to have to do anything. Honestly, it created for great content. The way I work with WWE is, whenever an obstacle happens where something is challenging, like tearing an MCL, which was not planned and I didn’t know it was going to happen, I have to make the best of it because I love to work and I love what I do. I said, ‘Okay, I want to be there every week and make something entertaining and captivating for the audience.’ I got in a wheelchair and everyone thought I was faking the injury because I stood up one day out on nowhere and everyone was like, ‘Oh, he was faking it the whole time.’ No, it was real, I just made you believe it."



