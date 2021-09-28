WWE NXT UK Working On Plans To Have Fans Attend Upcoming Tapings

The next set of NXT UK tapings is scheduled for early October.

BT Sport is hoping fans will return "imminently" with the logistics currently being worked through with WWE officials.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT is reporting BT Sport has been in talks to become the permanent home of NXT UK, after they became the home of the brand during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE NXT UK is reportedly keen to have fans back in attendance for future tapings

Batista Is Offering Reward For Help Finding Person Who Abused His Newly Adopted Dog

Marvel actor and former WWE Superstar David Bautista (Dave Batista), a resident in Tampa is offering a reward to find out who severely abused a dog he[...] Sep 28 - Marvel actor and former WWE Superstar David Bautista (Dave Batista), a resident in Tampa is offering a reward to find out who severely abused a dog he[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Revealed Following Extreme Rules PPV

Monday’s WWE RAW averaged 1.709 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rule[...] Sep 28 - Monday’s WWE RAW averaged 1.709 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rule[...]

The Mall Of America Happy To Host Dream AEW Event

AEW on Monday announced Full Gear for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, N[...] Sep 28 - AEW on Monday announced Full Gear for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, N[...]

AEW Star Reflects On Funny Brodie Lee Story

AEW star Ryan Nemeth has taken to his Twitter to reflect on the time he played a joke and nailed his NXT 8x10 photo onto a wall at Gold’s Venice[...] Sep 28 - AEW star Ryan Nemeth has taken to his Twitter to reflect on the time he played a joke and nailed his NXT 8x10 photo onto a wall at Gold’s Venice[...]

The Miz Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Be Off WWE TV During Injury

The Miz might not be on WWE television right now but he is currently competing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. During an interview on Of[...] Sep 28 - The Miz might not be on WWE television right now but he is currently competing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. During an interview on Of[...]

Former WWE Superstar Debuts On Tonight’s AEW Dark, Full Card

Adrian Jaoude, better known as WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas recently made his AEW debut with his first match with the company airing tonight on AEW Dark.[...] Sep 28 - Adrian Jaoude, better known as WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas recently made his AEW debut with his first match with the company airing tonight on AEW Dark.[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is set to be a big one with three title matches advertised. The show will feature NXT Women’s Champion Raqu[...] Sep 28 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is set to be a big one with three title matches advertised. The show will feature NXT Women’s Champion Raqu[...]

Alex Shelley Discusses His Current Relationship With IMPACT Wrestling

Alex Shelley was recently interviewed by Fightful, during which he revealed he is no longer working with IMPACT Wrestling and discussed his curre[...] Sep 28 - Alex Shelley was recently interviewed by Fightful, during which he revealed he is no longer working with IMPACT Wrestling and discussed his curre[...]

Top ROH Wrestler Reveals When His Contract Is Expiring

RUSH has revealed that his Ring Of Honor contract expires in a matter of months and he will be taking offers when the time comes. During a recent int[...] Sep 28 - RUSH has revealed that his Ring Of Honor contract expires in a matter of months and he will be taking offers when the time comes. During a recent int[...]

Why WWE Is Holding Royal Rumble 2022 On A Saturday

WWE recently announced that the 2022 Royal Rumble will air on January 29, 2022, which is a Saturday. The reason for holding the big event on a Saturd[...] Sep 28 - WWE recently announced that the 2022 Royal Rumble will air on January 29, 2022, which is a Saturday. The reason for holding the big event on a Saturd[...]

NWA Announces Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. The followi[...] Sep 28 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. The followi[...]

Update On Plans For Major WWE Stadium Show In The United Kingdom

We previously reported that WWE has plans to hold a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom next September. There has been speculation the even[...] Sep 28 - We previously reported that WWE has plans to hold a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom next September. There has been speculation the even[...]

Beastman Is Coming To MLW

MLW has put out the following press release, announcing that they have signed super-heavyweight free agent Beastman to their promotion. Super heavy[...] Sep 28 - MLW has put out the following press release, announcing that they have signed super-heavyweight free agent Beastman to their promotion. Super heavy[...]

Becky Lynch Told Connor McGregor That She Was Going To "Rob" One Of His Lines

Becky Lynch's new WWE persona has led to many fans comparing her to Connor McGregor. Lynch spoke about this in an interview with BT Sport. "The ni[...] Sep 28 - Becky Lynch's new WWE persona has led to many fans comparing her to Connor McGregor. Lynch spoke about this in an interview with BT Sport. "The ni[...]

Santana Garrett On Her Future In Wrestling

Santana Garrett was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, where she talks about a promo she cut during the AEW Dark tapings that nodded to the f[...] Sep 28 - Santana Garrett was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, where she talks about a promo she cut during the AEW Dark tapings that nodded to the f[...]

Adam Cole Praises Britt Baker For Balancing Wrestling and Dentistry

Adam Cole was a guest on the Danger Zone podcast, where he had high praise for his girlfriend Britt Baker's career thus far as both a professional wre[...] Sep 28 - Adam Cole was a guest on the Danger Zone podcast, where he had high praise for his girlfriend Britt Baker's career thus far as both a professional wre[...]

"This Is Brodie Lee" Documentary Coming To Rochester, NY

A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY. The documentary will focus on Jo[...] Sep 28 - A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY. The documentary will focus on Jo[...]

Scorpio Sky Files Trademark For His Ring Name

On September 27th, Schuyler Andrews filed to trademark his ring name of "Scorpio Sky" for merchandising purposes. Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark r[...] Sep 28 - On September 27th, Schuyler Andrews filed to trademark his ring name of "Scorpio Sky" for merchandising purposes. Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark r[...]

MJF to AEW: "Keep bringing in these guys who came from VKM."

On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY. “Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested[...] Sep 28 - On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY. “Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested[...]

Seth Rollins Reveals He Wasn't Happy Match Against Brock Lesnar Opened WrestleMania 35

During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrest[...] Sep 28 - During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrest[...]

Anthony Bowens On Learning Tag Wrestling From FTR, Tony Khan Pitching Acclaimed Gimmick

Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’[...] Sep 28 - Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’[...]

Randy Orton Removed From Live Event He Was Advertised For

Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given fo[...] Sep 28 - Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given fo[...]

Keith "Bearcat" Lee Cuts A Promo Following Monday Night Raw

Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the in[...] Sep 28 - Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the in[...]