What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2021

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is set to be a big one with three title matches advertised.

The show will feature NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defending against Franky Monet, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defending against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will defend against Grayson Waller.

Below is the announced card:

- Lash Legend debuts “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” talk show

- Footage from the honeymoon of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

- “B-Fab” Briana Brandy vs. Elektra Lopez in a No DQ match

- NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defend against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

- NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet

- NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defends against Grayson Waller