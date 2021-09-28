Top ROH Wrestler Reveals When His Contract Is Expiring

RUSH has revealed that his Ring Of Honor contract expires in a matter of months and he will be taking offers when the time comes.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former ROH World Champion reveals he has not yet had talks with ROH about signing a new contract:

"My contract expires in January. So far, we have not talked about a contract renewal. I am very grateful to ROH. I am also a man of challenges and goals, and I’m open to listening to everyone."

RUSH suffered a knee injury in August which required surgery and will keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2021.