Top ROH Wrestler Reveals When His Contract Is Expiring
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2021
RUSH has revealed that his Ring Of Honor contract expires in a matter of months and he will be taking offers when the time comes.
During a recent
interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former ROH World Champion reveals he has not yet had talks with ROH about signing a new contract:
"My contract expires in January. So far, we have not talked about a contract renewal. I am very grateful to ROH. I am also a man of challenges and goals, and I’m open to listening to everyone."
RUSH suffered a knee injury in August which required surgery and will keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2021.
https://wrestlr.me/70922/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 28
Sep 28 - Marvel actor and former WWE Superstar David Bautista (Dave Batista), a resident in Tampa is offering a reward to find out who severely abused a dog he[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Monday’s WWE RAW averaged 1.709 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rule[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - AEW on Monday announced Full Gear for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, N[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - AEW star Ryan Nemeth has taken to his Twitter to reflect on the time he played a joke and nailed his NXT 8x10 photo onto a wall at Gold’s Venice[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - The Miz might not be on WWE television right now but he is currently competing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. During an interview on Of[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Adrian Jaoude, better known as WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas recently made his AEW debut with his first match with the company airing tonight on AEW Dark.[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - WWE NXT UK is reportedly keen to have fans back in attendance for future tapings Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT is reporting BT Sport has been in talks t[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is set to be a big one with three title matches advertised. The show will feature NXT Women’s Champion Raqu[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Alex Shelley was recently interviewed by Fightful, during which he revealed he is no longer working with IMPACT Wrestling and discussed his curre[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - RUSH has revealed that his Ring Of Honor contract expires in a matter of months and he will be taking offers when the time comes. During a recent int[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - WWE recently announced that the 2022 Royal Rumble will air on January 29, 2022, which is a Saturday. The reason for holding the big event on a Saturd[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. The followi[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - We previously reported that WWE has plans to hold a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom next September. There has been speculation the even[...]
Sep 28 Beastman Is Coming To MLW MLW has put out the following press release, announcing that they have signed super-heavyweight free agent Beastman to their promotion. Super heavy[...]
Sep 28 - MLW has put out the following press release, announcing that they have signed super-heavyweight free agent Beastman to their promotion. Super heavy[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Becky Lynch's new WWE persona has led to many fans comparing her to Connor McGregor. Lynch spoke about this in an interview with BT Sport. "The ni[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Santana Garrett was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, where she talks about a promo she cut during the AEW Dark tapings that nodded to the f[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Adam Cole was a guest on the Danger Zone podcast, where he had high praise for his girlfriend Britt Baker's career thus far as both a professional wre[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY. The documentary will focus on Jo[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - On September 27th, Schuyler Andrews filed to trademark his ring name of "Scorpio Sky" for merchandising purposes. Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark r[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY. “Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrest[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given fo[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the in[...]
Sep 28
Sep 28 - Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WC[...]