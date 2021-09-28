NWA Announces Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV.

Batista Is Offering Reward For Help Finding Person Who Abused His Newly Adopted Dog

Marvel actor and former WWE Superstar David Bautista (Dave Batista), a resident in Tampa is offering a reward to find out who severely abused a dog he recently adopted from the Humane Society of Tampa[...] Sep 28 - Marvel actor and former WWE Superstar David Bautista (Dave Batista), a resident in Tampa is offering a reward to find out who severely abused a dog he recently adopted from the Humane Society of Tampa[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Revealed Following Extreme Rules PPV

Monday’s WWE RAW averaged 1.709 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules 2021. The viewership was down on last week's 1.[...] Sep 28 - Monday’s WWE RAW averaged 1.709 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The episode featured all the fallout from Sunday's Extreme Rules 2021. The viewership was down on last week's 1.[...]

The Mall Of America Happy To Host Dream AEW Event

AEW on Monday announced Full Gear for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Ti[...] Sep 28 - AEW on Monday announced Full Gear for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, November 13 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Ti[...]

AEW Star Reflects On Funny Brodie Lee Story

AEW star Ryan Nemeth has taken to his Twitter to reflect on the time he played a joke and nailed his NXT 8x10 photo onto a wall at Gold’s Venice, nxt to all the classic bodybuilder photos. [...] Sep 28 - AEW star Ryan Nemeth has taken to his Twitter to reflect on the time he played a joke and nailed his NXT 8x10 photo onto a wall at Gold’s Venice, nxt to all the classic bodybuilder photos. [...]

The Miz Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Be Off WWE TV During Injury

The Miz might not be on WWE television right now but he is currently competing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. During an interview on Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, he discussed his[...] Sep 28 - The Miz might not be on WWE television right now but he is currently competing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. During an interview on Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, he discussed his[...]

Former WWE Superstar Debuts On Tonight’s AEW Dark, Full Card

Adrian Jaoude, better known as WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas recently made his AEW debut with his first match with the company airing tonight on AEW Dark. Below is the final card for tonight’s show[...] Sep 28 - Adrian Jaoude, better known as WWE Superstar Arturo Ruas recently made his AEW debut with his first match with the company airing tonight on AEW Dark. Below is the final card for tonight’s show[...]

WWE NXT UK Working On Plans To Have Fans Attend Upcoming Tapings

WWE NXT UK is reportedly keen to have fans back in attendance for future tapings Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT is reporting BT Sport has been in talks to become the permanent home of NXT UK, after they [...] Sep 28 - WWE NXT UK is reportedly keen to have fans back in attendance for future tapings Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT is reporting BT Sport has been in talks to become the permanent home of NXT UK, after they [...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is set to be a big one with three title matches advertised. The show will feature NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defending against Franky Monet, and NX[...] Sep 28 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode is set to be a big one with three title matches advertised. The show will feature NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defending against Franky Monet, and NX[...]

Alex Shelley Discusses His Current Relationship With IMPACT Wrestling

Alex Shelley was recently interviewed by Fightful, during which he revealed he is no longer working with IMPACT Wrestling and discussed his current relationship with the company Alex Shelley on [...] Sep 28 - Alex Shelley was recently interviewed by Fightful, during which he revealed he is no longer working with IMPACT Wrestling and discussed his current relationship with the company Alex Shelley on [...]

Top ROH Wrestler Reveals When His Contract Is Expiring

RUSH has revealed that his Ring Of Honor contract expires in a matter of months and he will be taking offers when the time comes. During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated,[...] Sep 28 - RUSH has revealed that his Ring Of Honor contract expires in a matter of months and he will be taking offers when the time comes. During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated,[...]

Why WWE Is Holding Royal Rumble 2022 On A Saturday

WWE recently announced that the 2022 Royal Rumble will air on January 29, 2022, which is a Saturday. The reason for holding the big event on a Saturday is that on the Sunday of that weekend NFL is ho[...] Sep 28 - WWE recently announced that the 2022 Royal Rumble will air on January 29, 2022, which is a Saturday. The reason for holding the big event on a Saturday is that on the Sunday of that weekend NFL is ho[...]

NWA Announces Final Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. The following matches will air: - Judais vs. James Storm - [...] Sep 28 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of Power which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. The following matches will air: - Judais vs. James Storm - [...]

Update On Plans For Major WWE Stadium Show In The United Kingdom

We previously reported that WWE has plans to hold a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom next September. There has been speculation the event will take place in a stadium, with some sources [...] Sep 28 - We previously reported that WWE has plans to hold a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom next September. There has been speculation the event will take place in a stadium, with some sources [...]

Beastman Is Coming To MLW

MLW has put out the following press release, announcing that they have signed super-heavyweight free agent Beastman to their promotion. Super heavyweight sensation Beastman has signed with MLW. Mak[...] Sep 28 - MLW has put out the following press release, announcing that they have signed super-heavyweight free agent Beastman to their promotion. Super heavyweight sensation Beastman has signed with MLW. Mak[...]

Becky Lynch Told Connor McGregor That She Was Going To "Rob" One Of His Lines

Becky Lynch's new WWE persona has led to many fans comparing her to Connor McGregor. Lynch spoke about this in an interview with BT Sport. "The night before my wedding, I was in the hotel recordin[...] Sep 28 - Becky Lynch's new WWE persona has led to many fans comparing her to Connor McGregor. Lynch spoke about this in an interview with BT Sport. "The night before my wedding, I was in the hotel recordin[...]

Santana Garrett On Her Future In Wrestling

Santana Garrett was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, where she talks about a promo she cut during the AEW Dark tapings that nodded to the fact that AEW Dark is now filming in the former-IMP[...] Sep 28 - Santana Garrett was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, where she talks about a promo she cut during the AEW Dark tapings that nodded to the fact that AEW Dark is now filming in the former-IMP[...]

Adam Cole Praises Britt Baker For Balancing Wrestling and Dentistry

Adam Cole was a guest on the Danger Zone podcast, where he had high praise for his girlfriend Britt Baker's career thus far as both a professional wrestler and as a dentist. "She's been killing it.[...] Sep 28 - Adam Cole was a guest on the Danger Zone podcast, where he had high praise for his girlfriend Britt Baker's career thus far as both a professional wrestler and as a dentist. "She's been killing it.[...]

"This Is Brodie Lee" Documentary Coming To Rochester, NY

A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY. The documentary will focus on Jon Huber's career, from the indy scene, to WWE, to [...] Sep 28 - A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY. The documentary will focus on Jon Huber's career, from the indy scene, to WWE, to [...]

Scorpio Sky Files Trademark For His Ring Name

On September 27th, Schuyler Andrews filed to trademark his ring name of "Scorpio Sky" for merchandising purposes. Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of[...] Sep 28 - On September 27th, Schuyler Andrews filed to trademark his ring name of "Scorpio Sky" for merchandising purposes. Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of[...]

MJF to AEW: "Keep bringing in these guys who came from VKM."

On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY. “Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested dump. I am from Plainview, Long Island, the great[...] Sep 28 - On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY. “Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested dump. I am from Plainview, Long Island, the great[...]

Seth Rollins Reveals He Wasn't Happy Match Against Brock Lesnar Opened WrestleMania 35

During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. "Flashback to 2015, Brock and I hav[...] Sep 28 - During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. "Flashback to 2015, Brock and I hav[...]

Anthony Bowens On Learning Tag Wrestling From FTR, Tony Khan Pitching Acclaimed Gimmick

Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’m learning something different from a different pe[...] Sep 28 - Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’m learning something different from a different pe[...]

Randy Orton Removed From Live Event He Was Advertised For

Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given for his absence. While Orton was not scheduled to a[...] Sep 28 - Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given for his absence. While Orton was not scheduled to a[...]

Keith "Bearcat" Lee Cuts A Promo Following Monday Night Raw

Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the interview, Lee said it doesn't matter who his oppone[...] Sep 28 - Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the interview, Lee said it doesn't matter who his oppone[...]