Update On Plans For Major WWE Stadium Show In The United Kingdom

We previously reported that WWE has plans to hold a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom next September. There has been speculation the event will take place in a stadium, with some sources suggesting Wembley Stadium in London, where SummerSlam 1992 was held.

In an update on location, Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT.com noted:

"TalkSPORT understands that hosting SummerSlam in the UK – on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 iteration – is in the works, but not at Wembley like most people would expect."

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in Wales is believed to be the front-runner to host the event and the venue’s retractable roof is something WWE is keen on. For those not familiar with the stadium it is about 3hr and 30mins from central London.

