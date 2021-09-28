Lynch is still the SmackDown Women's Champion, having won it from Bianca Belair in her return at this year's SummerSlam.

"I robbed one of his lines quite recently. When I said, 'I apologize for absolutely nothing.' I was like, 'Hey, by the way, I'm robbing one of your lines.' He was very nice and very complimentary to me after that. I haven't actually met him, but I have so much respect for Conor in terms of what he can do and he's always been nothing but nice to me in any interaction we've had via messages."

"The night before my wedding, I was in the hotel recording a voice over for Conor McGregor."

Lynch spoke about this in an interview with BT Sport.

Becky Lynch's new WWE persona has led to many fans comparing her to Connor McGregor.

» More News From This Feed

Beastman Is Coming To MLW

MLW has put out the following press release, announcing that they have signed super-heavyweight free agent Beastman to their promotion. Super heavyweight sensation Beastman has signed with MLW. Mak[...] Sep 28 - MLW has put out the following press release, announcing that they have signed super-heavyweight free agent Beastman to their promotion. Super heavyweight sensation Beastman has signed with MLW. Mak[...]

Becky Lynch Told Connor McGregor That She Was Going To "Rob" One Of His LInes

Becky Lynch's new WWE persona has led to many fans comparing her to Connor McGregor. Lynch spoke about this in an interview with BT Sport. "The night before my wedding, I was in the hotel recordin[...] Sep 28 - Becky Lynch's new WWE persona has led to many fans comparing her to Connor McGregor. Lynch spoke about this in an interview with BT Sport. "The night before my wedding, I was in the hotel recordin[...]

Santana Garrett On Her Future In Wrestling

Santana Garrett was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, where she talks about a promo she cut during the AEW Dark tapings that nodded to the fact that AEW Dark is now filming in the former-IMP[...] Sep 28 - Santana Garrett was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, where she talks about a promo she cut during the AEW Dark tapings that nodded to the fact that AEW Dark is now filming in the former-IMP[...]

Adam Cole Praises Britt Baker For Balancing Wrestling and Dentistry

Adam Cole was a guest on the Danger Zone podcast, where he had high praise for his girlfriend Britt Baker's career thus far as both a professional wrestler and as a dentist. "She's been killing it.[...] Sep 28 - Adam Cole was a guest on the Danger Zone podcast, where he had high praise for his girlfriend Britt Baker's career thus far as both a professional wrestler and as a dentist. "She's been killing it.[...]

"This Is Brodie Lee" Documentary Coming To Rochester, NY

A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY. The documentary will focus on Jon Huber's career, from the indy scene, to WWE, to [...] Sep 28 - A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY. The documentary will focus on Jon Huber's career, from the indy scene, to WWE, to [...]

Scorpio Sky Files Trademark For His Ring Name

On September 27th, Schuyler Andrews filed to trademark his ring name of "Scorpio Sky" for merchandising purposes. Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of[...] Sep 28 - On September 27th, Schuyler Andrews filed to trademark his ring name of "Scorpio Sky" for merchandising purposes. Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of[...]

MJF to AEW: "Keep bringing in these guys who came from VKM."

On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY. “Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested dump. I am from Plainview, Long Island, the great[...] Sep 28 - On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY. “Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested dump. I am from Plainview, Long Island, the great[...]

Seth Rollins Reveals He Wasn't Happy Match Against Brock Lesnar Opened WrestleMania 35

During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. "Flashback to 2015, Brock and I hav[...] Sep 28 - During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. "Flashback to 2015, Brock and I hav[...]

Anthony Bowens On Learning Tag Wrestling From FTR, Tony Khan Pitching Acclaimed Gimmick

Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’m learning something different from a different pe[...] Sep 28 - Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’m learning something different from a different pe[...]

Randy Orton Removed From Live Event He Was Advertised For

Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given for his absence. While Orton was not scheduled to a[...] Sep 28 - Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given for his absence. While Orton was not scheduled to a[...]

Keith "Bearcat" Lee Cuts A Promo Following Monday Night Raw

Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the interview, Lee said it doesn't matter who his oppone[...] Sep 28 - Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the interview, Lee said it doesn't matter who his oppone[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Details Of Shoot Fight With The Nasty Boys

Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WCW to try to get him to return. “No. Now t[...] Sep 28 - Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WCW to try to get him to return. “No. Now t[...]

Bronson Reed On Getting Released From WWE, How He Got His Ring Name

Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, where he spoke about getting released from WWE. “Well, it was very shocking at first. I would be lying if I would sa[...] Sep 28 - Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, where he spoke about getting released from WWE. “Well, it was very shocking at first. I would be lying if I would sa[...]

Cameron Wants To Return To WWE

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE. She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she revealed that she actually contacted WWE and tried to[...] Sep 28 - Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE. She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she revealed that she actually contacted WWE and tried to[...]

LGBT Fan Assaulted At PWG Show, Company Responds

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Following the event, a fan who happens to be transgender took to social media and [...] Sep 28 - Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Following the event, a fan who happens to be transgender took to social media and [...]

Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Ryan Sakoda Passes Away

Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Ryan Sakoda has passed away at the age of 46, according to a report from PWInsider.com. WWE fans may remember Sakoda for his time as a member of the Smac[...] Sep 28 - Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Ryan Sakoda has passed away at the age of 46, according to a report from PWInsider.com. WWE fans may remember Sakoda for his time as a member of the Smac[...]

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Welcome Their Daughter to the World

The following comes from WWE.com: The "Baddest Baby on the Planet" has arrived! Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media Monday night to announce the birth of her and husband [...] Sep 27 - The following comes from WWE.com: The "Baddest Baby on the Planet" has arrived! Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media Monday night to announce the birth of her and husband [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/27/2021)

The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Match: Big E(c) vs Bobby Lashley. A newly-reformed H[...] Sep 27 - The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Match: Big E(c) vs Bobby Lashley. A newly-reformed H[...]

Big E Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain WWE Championship in Steel Cage Match on Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match. After the match was over, forme[...] Sep 27 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match. After the match was over, forme[...]

Shayna Baszler Brutally Assaults Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the Kirifuda Clutch, and then she proceeded to break E[...] Sep 27 - Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the Kirifuda Clutch, and then she proceeded to break E[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Addresses Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley: Make no mistake about it: @fightbobby[...] Sep 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley: Make no mistake about it: @fightbobby[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains Women's Title Against Doudrop on Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distracted by Eva Marie. The distraction allowed Charlo[...] Sep 27 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distracted by Eva Marie. The distraction allowed Charlo[...]

A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

"The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Omos delivered a thunderous Chokeslam to Riddle as [...] Sep 27 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Omos delivered a thunderous Chokeslam to Riddle as [...]

Karrion Kross Defeats Jaxson Ryker on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. "I'M YOUR COMMANDING OFFICER NOW!"@WWEKarrionKro[...] Sep 27 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. "I'M YOUR COMMANDING OFFICER NOW!"@WWEKarrionKro[...]