Santana Garrett On Her Future In Wrestling
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 28, 2021
Santana Garrett was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, where she talks about a promo she cut during the AEW Dark tapings that nodded to the fact that AEW Dark is now filming in the former-IMPACT Zone.
“When it airs, you’ll see. Some people won’t understand it, but I did a promo and the first thing I said is, ‘Well this place looks a little familiar. We were literally in the IMPACT Zone from ten years ago at Universal Studios.”
She also spoke about what's next for her in wrestling.
“I’m keeping my options open. I’m talking to a few different companies. I’m not opposed to going somewhere I’ve already been. I feel like I’ve kept relationships up over the years with a lot these promoters that I’ve worked for. I’ve never left a company with ill will. Right now, I’m just keeping my options open. I have a few things coming up. Stay tuned people.” VIDEO
