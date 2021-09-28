Adam Cole Praises Britt Baker For Balancing Wrestling and Dentistry

Adam Cole was a guest on the Danger Zone podcast, where he had high praise for his girlfriend Britt Baker's career thus far as both a professional wrestler and as a dentist.

"She's been killing it. I think people forget with Britt that Brit has only been wrestling for like five years. Which is insane. Again, I am a nervous wreck and I've been wrestling for almost 14 years. Like, at a high level for a really, really long time. I'm still like, 'Oh my god, this is a lot of pressure.' I think about stuff that she is going through right now. Only five years in, plus having a full-time dental job. Because it's crazy that people still don't know that she legit actually does that. Seriously, she works all day Tuesday, and then we'll drive right to the airport. Does AEW Wednesday, flies home as early as possible on Thursday, to work a full day in the dental office on Thursday and Friday. She's a maniac. She works so hard. But that's a side note."

Cole had high praise for her heel work, as well.