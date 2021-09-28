"This Is Brodie Lee" Documentary Coming To Rochester, NY

A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY.

The documentary will focus on Jon Huber's career, from the indy scene, to WWE, to finally hitting AEW.

The documentary is being produced by Wrestlevision in association with Classy Wolf Media.

The synopsis is as follows:

Documentary movie on the life of Jon Huber, known worldwide as Brodie Lee/Luke Harper. Tells the story of his life in wrestling, from a backyard to the Western NY indy scene, to the big time in WWE and AEW - from the fellow wrestlers who shared the road with Brodie.

Tickets to the showing are available here.

