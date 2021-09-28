Scorpio Sky Files Trademark For His Ring Name

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Scorpio Sky started in AEW as part of SCU, and has since joined up with Ethan Page to form the team known as Men Of The Year.

Mark For: SCORPIO SKY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

On September 27th, Schuyler Andrews filed to trademark his ring name of "Scorpio Sky" for merchandising purposes.

"This Is Brodie Lee" Documentary Coming To Rochester, NY

A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY. The documentary will focus on Jo[...] Sep 28 - A new documentary focusing on the life and career of the late Brodie Lee is coming to his hometown of Rochester, NY. The documentary will focus on Jo[...]

MJF to AEW: "Keep bringing in these guys who came from VKM."

On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY. “Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested[...] Sep 28 - On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY. “Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested[...]

Seth Rollins Reveals He Wasn't Happy Match Against Brock Lesnar Opened WrestleMania 35

During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrest[...] Sep 28 - During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrest[...]

Anthony Bowens On Learning Tag Wrestling From FTR, Tony Khan Pitching Acclaimed Gimmick

Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’[...] Sep 28 - Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’[...]

Randy Orton Removed From Live Event He Was Advertised For

Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given fo[...] Sep 28 - Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given fo[...]

Keith "Bearcat" Lee Cuts A Promo Following Monday Night Raw

Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the in[...] Sep 28 - Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the in[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Details Of Shoot Fight With The Nasty Boys

Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WC[...] Sep 28 - Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WC[...]

Bronson Reed On Getting Released From WWE, How He Got His Ring Name

Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, where he spoke about getting released from WWE. “Well, it was very[...] Sep 28 - Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, where he spoke about getting released from WWE. “Well, it was very[...]

Cameron Wants To Return To WWE

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE. She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she rev[...] Sep 28 - Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE. She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she rev[...]

LGBT Fan Assaulted At PWG Show, Company Responds

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Following the event, a fan who h[...] Sep 28 - Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Following the event, a fan who h[...]

Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Ryan Sakoda Passes Away

Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Ryan Sakoda has passed away at the age of 46, according to a report from PWInsider.com. WWE fans may remembe[...] Sep 28 - Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Ryan Sakoda has passed away at the age of 46, according to a report from PWInsider.com. WWE fans may remembe[...]

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Welcome Their Daughter to the World

The following comes from WWE.com: The "Baddest Baby on the Planet" has arrived! Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media Mond[...] Sep 27 - The following comes from WWE.com: The "Baddest Baby on the Planet" has arrived! Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media Mond[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/27/2021)

The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Mat[...] Sep 27 - The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Mat[...]

Big E Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain WWE Championship in Steel Cage Match on Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a [...] Sep 27 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a [...]

Shayna Baszler Brutally Assaults Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the [...] Sep 27 - Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Addresses Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby[...] Sep 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains Women's Title Against Doudrop on Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distr[...] Sep 27 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distr[...]

A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

"The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, O[...] Sep 27 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, O[...]

Karrion Kross Defeats Jaxson Ryker on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. [...] Sep 27 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. [...]

Jinder Mahal, Veer & Shanky Defeat Mustafa Ali, Mansoor & Jeff Hardy on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy in a Six-Man [...] Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy in a Six-Man [...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus on Raw

Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night [...] Sep 27 - Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night [...]

Keith "Bearcat" Lee Destroys Akira Tozawa on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and [...] Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and [...]

Angel Garza Defeats Erik of The Viking Raiders on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of[...] Sep 27 - Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of[...]