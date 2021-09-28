MJF to AEW: "Keep bringing in these guys who came from VKM."

On the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, MJF cut a promo disparaging Queens, NY.

“Hometown? This is Queens. This place is a rat-infested dump. I am from Plainview, Long Island, the greatest place in the world, and we are so close to going to UBS Arena in Long Island, and for the first time ever, then I am going to be in front of my hometown. What I did was I beat Brian Pillman Jr. without breaking a god damn sweat. Somebody please stop me in this company. Somebody, for the love of god, beat me smack dab in the middle of the ring! Pin me! Tap me out! No one and I mean no one has been able to beat me clean in this company! Do you know why?! I’ll tell you why! It’s because I’m better than you, and you know it! Without me, this company ain’t ****! You can keep bringing in these guys who came from VKM because the only three letters, the only three letters that matter in professional wrestling, are M-J-F!”