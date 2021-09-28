Seth Rollins Reveals He Wasn't Happy Match Against Brock Lesnar Opened WrestleMania 35

During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

"Flashback to 2015, Brock and I have a singles match at a pay-per-view called Battleground and I've got all these grand ideas about working with Brock based off our heat from the WrestleMania match. I win the title from him, take it to Battleground, he comes back but no one really remembers the match because at the end of the match, Undertaker comes back and they go on to SummerSlam and do their business. Brock didn't know that until the day of and he was upset that he was blindsided and he was taking it out on the match. He was like, 'They're going to remember me and Undertaker going off, so why do you want to do all this crap and no one is going to care? Let's tell a simple story, we'll get to the end, and we'll do business with Taker. Sorry, that's how it is.' I remember being heartbroken. I was like, 'Man, why is this guy like this? He doesn't want to work with younger talent. What is this bullcrap?' I didn't get it. I didn't see the bigger picture. Say what you want about Brock Lesnar, from a business perspective, he gets it."

Flash forward, we're doing the program going into [WrestleMania 35] and it's pretty good, it's okay, but it's parallel to Becky, Ronda, and Charlotte. We're both vying for that main event spot and I remember Becky gets the call that they're going to put the women on last. I'll be honest, that hurt me," he stated. "I thought this was going to be my year. I have a match with Brock. If you have a World Title match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, 99 out of 100 times, that's going on last. Except this year when my wife was as hot as any babyface as ever been and she's got a perfect foil in Ronda Rousey. There's no question that in 2019 that's the year that main event has to go on last. There's no question and I knew it and I felt it for a couple of months leading up to it, but I was holding out hope that for some reason, we were gonna be able to catch some fire to go on last. Talk about all the accolades, I have the moment where I cashed in, but I've never been on the marquee as the main event of WrestleMania. I'm not going to let that diminish what else I've done, I've had a great career, but that's the one thing that has alluded me in my life. That hurt me really bad. At the same time, I'm so happy for Becky. My God, the first woman to main event WrestleMania and it's all on her back because she's the one that put the time and effort to get the character to where she was at. I'm so happy for her, but I'm torn in this personal disappointment that it's not me. It was a tough spot. How do I navigate this? How do I be upset for myself and feel what I need to feel while also being happy for her and excited for her moment?"