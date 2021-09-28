WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Seth Rollins Reveals He Wasn't Happy Match Against Brock Lesnar Opened WrestleMania 35
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 28, 2021
During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.
"Flashback to 2015, Brock and I have a singles match at a pay-per-view called Battleground and I've got all these grand ideas about working with Brock based off our heat from the WrestleMania match. I win the title from him, take it to Battleground, he comes back but no one really remembers the match because at the end of the match, Undertaker comes back and they go on to SummerSlam and do their business. Brock didn't know that until the day of and he was upset that he was blindsided and he was taking it out on the match. He was like, 'They're going to remember me and Undertaker going off, so why do you want to do all this crap and no one is going to care? Let's tell a simple story, we'll get to the end, and we'll do business with Taker. Sorry, that's how it is.' I remember being heartbroken. I was like, 'Man, why is this guy like this? He doesn't want to work with younger talent. What is this bullcrap?' I didn't get it. I didn't see the bigger picture. Say what you want about Brock Lesnar, from a business perspective, he gets it."
Flash forward, we're doing the program going into [WrestleMania 35] and it's pretty good, it's okay, but it's parallel to Becky, Ronda, and Charlotte. We're both vying for that main event spot and I remember Becky gets the call that they're going to put the women on last. I'll be honest, that hurt me," he stated. "I thought this was going to be my year. I have a match with Brock. If you have a World Title match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, 99 out of 100 times, that's going on last. Except this year when my wife was as hot as any babyface as ever been and she's got a perfect foil in Ronda Rousey. There's no question that in 2019 that's the year that main event has to go on last. There's no question and I knew it and I felt it for a couple of months leading up to it, but I was holding out hope that for some reason, we were gonna be able to catch some fire to go on last. Talk about all the accolades, I have the moment where I cashed in, but I've never been on the marquee as the main event of WrestleMania. I'm not going to let that diminish what else I've done, I've had a great career, but that's the one thing that has alluded me in my life. That hurt me really bad. At the same time, I'm so happy for Becky. My God, the first woman to main event WrestleMania and it's all on her back because she's the one that put the time and effort to get the character to where she was at. I'm so happy for her, but I'm torn in this personal disappointment that it's not me. It was a tough spot. How do I navigate this? How do I be upset for myself and feel what I need to feel while also being happy for her and excited for her moment?"
According to Rollins', having the match open was Brock's idea.
"It took some time. He's a guy who is not just let you come in and, on a shoot, can take anybody in the locker room. It takes time to earn his respect. It took me a cold pack of Coors Light in his locker room after [WrestleMania 35]."
Sep 28 - Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’m learning something different from a different pe[...]
Randy Orton Allegedly No-Shows Live Event Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given for his absence. While Orton was not scheduled to a[...]
Sep 28 - Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the interview, Lee said it doesn't matter who his oppone[...]
Sep 28 - Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WCW to try to get him to return. “No. Now t[...]
Sep 28 - Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, where he spoke about getting released from WWE. “Well, it was very shocking at first. I would be lying if I would sa[...]
Cameron Wants To Return To WWE Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE. She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she revealed that she actually contacted WWE and tried to[...]
LGBT Fan Assaulted At PWG Show, Company Responds Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Following the event, a fan who happens to be transgender took to social media and [...]
Sep 27 - The following comes from WWE.com: The "Baddest Baby on the Planet" has arrived! Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media Monday night to announce the birth of her and husband [...]
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/27/2021) The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Match: Big E(c) vs Bobby Lashley. A newly-reformed H[...]
Sep 27 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match. After the match was over, forme[...]
Sep 27 - Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the Kirifuda Clutch, and then she proceeded to break E[...]
Sep 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley: Make no mistake about it: @fightbobby[...]
Sep 27 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distracted by Eva Marie. The distraction allowed Charlo[...]
Sep 27 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Omos delivered a thunderous Chokeslam to Riddle as [...]
Sep 27 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. "I'M YOUR COMMANDING OFFICER NOW!"@WWEKarrionKro[...]
Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. The living legend coming into t[...]
Sep 27 - Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. WHITE NOISE THROUGH THE TABLE 💥There ar[...]
Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa. KEITH "BEARCAT" LEE[...]
Sep 27 - Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shoutout to @humberto_w[...]
Sep 27 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E put his title on the line against former champion Bobby Lashley. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander came out to[...]
AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 27th 2021) It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite Grand Slam last Wednesday. We have a change in com[...]
Sep 27 - Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Club show on October 9. The promotion has released [...]
Sep 27 - Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is up on the overnight number reported o[...]