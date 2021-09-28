Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“He wasn’t booked on the pay-per-view but he was booked on the house show and he wasn’t at the house show either so there’s something up.”

While Orton was not scheduled to appear at Extreme Rules on Sunday, he was scheduled for a live event that he apparently failed to appear at, according to Dave Meltzer.

Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given for his absence.

Seth Rollins Reveals He Wasn't Happy Match Against Brock Lesnar Opened WrestleMania 35

During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrest[...] Sep 28 - During Seth Rollins' appearance on Broken Skulls Sessions with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rollins' spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrest[...]

Anthony Bowens On Learning Tag Wrestling From FTR, Tony Khan Pitching Acclaimed Gimmick

Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’[...] Sep 28 - Anthony Bowens was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about learning tag-team wrestling from FTR and other teams. “I’[...]

Randy Orton Allegedly No-Shows Live Event

Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given fo[...] Sep 28 - Randy Orton wasn't present at Raw this past Monday night, however, he was mentioned by his RK-Bro tag-team partner Riddle. No explanation was given fo[...]

Keith "Bearcat" Lee Cuts A Promo Following Monday Night Raw

Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the in[...] Sep 28 - Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona. During the in[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Details Of Shoot Fight With The Nasty Boys

Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WC[...] Sep 28 - Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WC[...]

Bronson Reed On Getting Released From WWE, How He Got His Ring Name

Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, where he spoke about getting released from WWE. “Well, it was very[...] Sep 28 - Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, where he spoke about getting released from WWE. “Well, it was very[...]

Cameron Wants To Return To WWE

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE. She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she rev[...] Sep 28 - Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE. She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she rev[...]

LGBT Fan Assaulted At PWG Show, Company Responds

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Following the event, a fan who h[...] Sep 28 - Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Following the event, a fan who h[...]

Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Ryan Sakoda Passes Away

Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Ryan Sakoda has passed away at the age of 46, according to a report from PWInsider.com. WWE fans may remembe[...] Sep 28 - Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Ryan Sakoda has passed away at the age of 46, according to a report from PWInsider.com. WWE fans may remembe[...]

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Welcome Their Daughter to the World

The following comes from WWE.com: The "Baddest Baby on the Planet" has arrived! Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media Mond[...] Sep 27 - The following comes from WWE.com: The "Baddest Baby on the Planet" has arrived! Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media Mond[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/27/2021)

The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Mat[...] Sep 27 - The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Mat[...]

Big E Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain WWE Championship in Steel Cage Match on Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a [...] Sep 27 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a [...]

Shayna Baszler Brutally Assaults Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the [...] Sep 27 - Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Addresses Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby[...] Sep 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains Women's Title Against Doudrop on Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distr[...] Sep 27 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distr[...]

A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

"The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, O[...] Sep 27 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, O[...]

Karrion Kross Defeats Jaxson Ryker on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. [...] Sep 27 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. [...]

Jinder Mahal, Veer & Shanky Defeat Mustafa Ali, Mansoor & Jeff Hardy on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy in a Six-Man [...] Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy in a Six-Man [...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus on Raw

Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night [...] Sep 27 - Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night [...]

Keith "Bearcat" Lee Destroys Akira Tozawa on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and [...] Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and [...]

Angel Garza Defeats Erik of The Viking Raiders on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of[...] Sep 27 - Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of[...]

The Hurt Business Reunites on Raw, WWE Championship Match to Restart Later Tonight

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E put his title on the line against former champion Bobby Lashley.[...] Sep 27 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E put his title on the line against former champion Bobby Lashley.[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 27th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite [...] Sep 27 - It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite [...]

WATCH: GCW Documentary Looks At ‘Fight Club’ Match Between Jon Moxley And Nick Gage

Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Cl[...] Sep 27 - Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Cl[...]