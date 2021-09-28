Keith "Bearcat" Lee Cuts A Promo Following Monday Night Raw
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 28, 2021
Following a triumphant return to WWE Raw last night, Keith "Bearcat" Lee cut a promo on RAW Talk solidifying his newfound heel persona.
During the interview, Lee said it doesn't matter who his opponent is, as “the mission is the same, the person they thought they knew is ever so slightly different.”
