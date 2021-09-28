WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sean Waltman Reveals Details Of Shoot Fight With The Nasty Boys
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 28, 2021
Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WCW to try to get him to return.
“No. Now that I’m thinking, honestly, when I was in WCW, I was a WCW guy. I talked to the people I worked with. Not that I didn’t miss a lot of the guys I hung out with in WWE, but I was in WCW now. I don’t think I ever talked to Shawn. I talked to Paul a bit.”
Waltman also told the story about the fight he and Scott Hall had with the Nasty Boys.
“It was at some house show in Louisiana. I was supposed to come out for the finish. For whatever reason, I didn’t come out, whether I wasn’t paying attention or something. My fault. Something happened, and Scott threw a chair. This was a plastic chair. Scott had already got a few people pissed off at him for hitting them with a spray paint can, or a belt, and he busted a couple people open. I think it happened to one of the Nasties, so they were already on edge, maybe. That chair came flying. It didn’t even hit Jerry (Saggs), but Jerry got pissed. I might be wrong. It might have hit him. I don’t know, but it didn’t hurt him. He blew a gasket and he hit Scott a couple times. His face swelled up a bit.”
“After that was over with, I don’t know if it was a couple nights later, but I got in a fight with Knobbs (Brian Knobbs) at House of Blues right after that. We were on Bourbon Street and Knobbs had been fu**ing with me since I got there. Finally, I’m like, ‘If he keeps fu**ing with me, I’m going to jack him.’ I didn’t want to because I don’t want to fight people, but man, you can only take so much. We were coming into The House of Blues, Scott is with me, and he’s ahead of me. I’m going, ‘Oh my God’, because all of a sudden, there’s Hulk up on stage playing the bass, and so you know if Hulk’s up there, Knobbs is not far behind. I’m like, ‘Let’s try to sneak in here so I could sneak past without Knobbs seeing me.’”
Just as soon as I thought the coast was clear, all of a sudden, I feel someone grab me by the back of the head, and my neck’s already fu**ed up by this point, smacked me, and paint brushed me in the back of the head. I turned around and went ‘boom’, and he went back against the bar. Then Jerry saw me punch Knobbs, and he looked over at me, and punched me in the nose. Scott Norton, I think it was Show, or DDP or someone came to break it up. I went and wiped my nose off. There was a little bit of blood. I came back out and we buried the whole thing and had a drink. I wasn’t even drinking then, but I had one just to like, bury the hatchet.”
Sep 28 - Sean Waltman was recently a guest on Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, where he was asked if anyone in the WWF had contacted him during his time in WCW to try to get him to return. “No. Now t[...]
Sep 28 - Former WWE NXT star Bronson Reed was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, where he spoke about getting released from WWE. “Well, it was very shocking at first. I would be lying if I would sa[...]
Sep 28
Cameron Wants To Return To WWE Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE. She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she revealed that she actually contacted WWE and tried to[...]
Sep 28 - Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE. She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she revealed that she actually contacted WWE and tried to[...]
Sep 28
LGBT Fan Assaulted At PWG Show, Company Responds Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Following the event, a fan who happens to be transgender took to social media and [...]
Sep 28 - Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Following the event, a fan who happens to be transgender took to social media and [...]
Sep 27 - The following comes from WWE.com: The "Baddest Baby on the Planet" has arrived! Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media Monday night to announce the birth of her and husband [...]
Sep 27
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/27/2021) The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Match: Big E(c) vs Bobby Lashley. A newly-reformed H[...]
Sep 27 - The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Match: Big E(c) vs Bobby Lashley. A newly-reformed H[...]
Sep 27 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match. After the match was over, forme[...]
Sep 27 - Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the Kirifuda Clutch, and then she proceeded to break E[...]
Sep 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley: Make no mistake about it: @fightbobby[...]
Sep 27 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distracted by Eva Marie. The distraction allowed Charlo[...]
Sep 27 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Omos delivered a thunderous Chokeslam to Riddle as [...]
Sep 27 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. "I'M YOUR COMMANDING OFFICER NOW!"@WWEKarrionKro[...]
Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. The living legend coming into t[...]
Sep 27 - Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. WHITE NOISE THROUGH THE TABLE 💥There ar[...]
Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa. KEITH "BEARCAT" LEE[...]
Sep 27 - Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shoutout to @humberto_w[...]
Sep 27 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E put his title on the line against former champion Bobby Lashley. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander came out to[...]
Sep 27
AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 27th 2021) It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite Grand Slam last Wednesday. We have a change in com[...]
Sep 27 - It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite Grand Slam last Wednesday. We have a change in com[...]
Sep 27 - Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Club show on October 9. The promotion has released [...]
Sep 27 - Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is up on the overnight number reported o[...]
Sep 27 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 640,000 viewers. The first delivered 727,000 viewe[...]
Sep 27 - AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out the highlights below: On improving the AEW female[...]
Sep 27 - On the most recent episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Matt Riddle discussed the CGI doves that appear during entrance and who came up with the idea: "I’ll give you the full[...]