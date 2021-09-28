Cameron Wants To Return To WWE

Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in the Funkadactyls, apparently wants to return to WWE.

She was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she revealed that she actually contacted WWE and tried to get a return put together.

“I am very torn if I want to say this, but I actually reached out recently and was like, ‘I would love to come back,’ and, will I be back? That’s to be determined, but I actually reached out to Vince [McMahon] himself and was like, you know what, I’m going to go to the person who’s at the top. I miss being in that world of wrestling. I saw Naomi three months ago, and I was like, you know what, if I have nothing, if I never got the championship, I feel like having the tag team titles would be awesome.”

Andrew also said that Vince McMahon actually replied and said he would pass it along to John Laurainitis, who is the head of talent relations in WWE.