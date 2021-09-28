LGBT Fan Assaulted At PWG Show, Company Responds

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently held their Threemendous VI Event from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Following the event, a fan who happens to be transgender took to social media and claimed that prior to the start of the event they were assaulted while on the way to using the restroom.

PWG released a statement on Twitter about the horrible incident.

We are aware of the incident that was reported on Twitter last night during Threemendous VI. Upon learning of the report we immediately contacted the security and management of the Globe Theatre who investigated throughout the remainder of the night. (1/3) — PWG (@OfficialPWG) September 27, 2021

PWG got a problem and they need to fix it IMMEDIATELY. You let a trans fan get bashed, you booked a ref that is KNOWN to be a creep and you let fans be racist. Wrestling shows are suppose to be fun and entertaining for everyone. This is NOT OKAY — CM Smilee (@smileeBWR) September 27, 2021

TW: transphobia/violence



I am LIVID to discover a trans fan was attacked before PWG as well as hackling racist, homophobic slurs, & non consensual grabbing at women. This behavior is horrifying. Wrestling should be an escape for EVERYONE! Take the fucking trash out. — Alex QOTR⚡️ (@queenoftheringg) September 27, 2021

