Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Welcome Their Daughter to the World
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 27, 2021
The following
comes from WWE.com:
The "Baddest Baby on the Planet" has arrived!
Former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to social media Monday night to announce the birth of her and husband Travis Browne's baby girl.
Welcome to the world, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, and congratulations to the happy new mom and dad!
