WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/27/2021)

The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

WWE Championship Match: Big E(c) vs Bobby Lashley.

A newly-reformed Hurt Business--Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander--ended up brawling with the New Day at ring side, and into the ring, causing a DQ. Big E retains. 8:08-8:19pm EST.

Singles Match: Erik w/ Ivar vs Angel Garza w/ Humberto Carrillo.

Garza showed off his technical and lucha/high-flying style in a short, short match. 8:28-8:30pm EST.

24/7 Championship Match: Reggie(c) vs Ricochet.

Catering attacked, causing a DQ in the super-short match. 8:39-8:40pm EST.

Singles Match: Keith "Bearcat" Lee vs Akira Tozawa.

Yes, Lee returned. Yes, they're heavily pushing the "Bearcat" nickname. Lee won in seconds, and Tozawa never got a move in. 8:47-8:48pm EST.

No DQ United States Championship Match: Damian Priest(c) vs Sheamus.

Great match that saw Priest retain. Both men are going to hurt after all those welts and cuts from the kendo sticks. Worth watching. 8:54-9:18pm EST.

Six-Man Tag Match: Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali & Mansoor vs Jinder Mahal, Shanky & Veer.

Mahal, Shanky & Veer won the short match. 9:25-9:29pm EST.

Singles Match: Mad Max Karrion Kross vs Jaxson Ryker.

The previously-undefeated Ryker was defeated in quick fashion by Kross. Decent match for a short one as Ryker had a few moments to showcase his power. 9:36-9:38pm EST.

Singles Match: Riddle vs AJ Styles w/ Omos.

Styles picked up the win after a great match. 9:45-10:02pm EST.

Raw Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair(c) vs DouDrop.

Pointless match that saw Dou win by DQ after Eva Marie attacked her. After the match, Charlotte clothes-lined Eva Marie to a pop. 10:12-10:14pm EST.

WWE Championship Steel Cage Main Event Match: Big E(c) vs Bobby Lashley.

At 10:33pm, Lashley began a beat-down of Big E at ringside. The match didn't official start until 10:43. Lashley dominated the majority of the match, manhandling the champ. Big E came back, hitting a Big Ending off the middle rope to pick up the win. Fantastic, physical match. 10:43-10:58pm EST.