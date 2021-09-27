WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Big E Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain WWE Championship in Steel Cage Match on Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Sep 27, 2021
In the main event of tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
After the match was over, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made it clear that he has his sights set on Big E and the WWE Championship.
https://wrestlr.me/70899/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 27
Sep 27 - The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Mat[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distr[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, O[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy in a Six-Man [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E put his title on the line against former champion Bobby Lashley.[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Cl[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. Th[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 6[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - On the most recent episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Matt Riddle discussed the CGI doves that appear during entrance and who cam[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - WWE Superstar The Miz is set to guest appear on the Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”. Check out the announcement [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while follow[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of v[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Ori[...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris [...]
Sep 27
Sep 27 - During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s e[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π