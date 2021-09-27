Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus on Raw

WHAT A BATTLE. @ArcherOfInfamy retains his #USTitle against @WWESheamus in a barnburner of a match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y21DfdJivo

Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/27/2021)

The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Match: Big E(c) vs Bobby Lashley. A newly-reformed H[...] Sep 27 - The following are the results of tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: WWE Championship Match: Big E(c) vs Bobby Lashley. A newly-reformed H[...]

Big E Defeats Bobby Lashley to Retain WWE Championship in Steel Cage Match on Raw

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match. After the match was over, forme[...] Sep 27 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E successfully retained his championship against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match. After the match was over, forme[...]

Shayna Baszler Brutally Assaults Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw

Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the Kirifuda Clutch, and then she proceeded to break E[...] Sep 27 - Eva Marie fell victim to the extremely dangerous Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. First, Baszler choked Eva out with the Kirifuda Clutch, and then she proceeded to break E[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Addresses Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley: Make no mistake about it: @fightbobby[...] Sep 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw via satellite and sent a message to "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley: Make no mistake about it: @fightbobby[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains Women's Title Against Doudrop on Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distracted by Eva Marie. The distraction allowed Charlo[...] Sep 27 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair successfully retained her title against Doudrop on tonight's episode of Raw after Doudrop got distracted by Eva Marie. The distraction allowed Charlo[...]

A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

"The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Omos delivered a thunderous Chokeslam to Riddle as [...] Sep 27 - "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a victory over "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. After the match, Omos delivered a thunderous Chokeslam to Riddle as [...]

Karrion Kross Defeats Jaxson Ryker on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. "I'M YOUR COMMANDING OFFICER NOW!"@WWEKarrionKro[...] Sep 27 - Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's Raw, as he defeated Jaxson Ryker with the Kross Jacket submission. "I'M YOUR COMMANDING OFFICER NOW!"@WWEKarrionKro[...]

Jinder Mahal, Veer & Shanky Defeat Mustafa Ali, Mansoor & Jeff Hardy on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. The living legend coming into t[...] Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. The living legend coming into t[...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus on Raw

Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. WHITE NOISE THROUGH THE TABLE 💥There ar[...] Sep 27 - Damian Priest successfully retained his WWE United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. WHITE NOISE THROUGH THE TABLE 💥There ar[...]

Keith "Bearcat" Lee Destroys Akira Tozawa on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa. KEITH "BEARCAT" LEE[...] Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa. KEITH "BEARCAT" LEE[...]

Angel Garza Defeats Erik of The Viking Raiders on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shoutout to @humberto_w[...] Sep 27 - Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Shoutout to @humberto_w[...]

The Hurt Business Reunites on Raw, WWE Championship Match to Restart Later Tonight

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E put his title on the line against former champion Bobby Lashley. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander came out to[...] Sep 27 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E put his title on the line against former champion Bobby Lashley. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander came out to[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 27th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite Grand Slam last Wednesday. We have a change in com[...] Sep 27 - It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite Grand Slam last Wednesday. We have a change in com[...]

WATCH: GCW Documentary Looks At ‘Fight Club’ Match Between Jon Moxley And Nick Gage

Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Club show on October 9. The promotion has released [...] Sep 27 - Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Club show on October 9. The promotion has released [...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership For Extreme Rules Go-Home Show Revealed

Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is up on the overnight number reported o[...] Sep 27 - Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is up on the overnight number reported o[...]

AEW Rampage Grand Slam Delivers Strong First Hour Viewership, Second Hour Sees Big Drop

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 640,000 viewers. The first delivered 727,000 viewe[...] Sep 27 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 640,000 viewers. The first delivered 727,000 viewe[...]

Brandi Rhodes Hopeful New Reality Show Will Help Increase AEW Female Viewers

AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out the highlights below: On improving the AEW female[...] Sep 27 - AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out the highlights below: On improving the AEW female[...]

Matt Riddle Reveals Who Came Up With The CGI Doves During His Entrance

On the most recent episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Matt Riddle discussed the CGI doves that appear during entrance and who came up with the idea: "I’ll give you the full[...] Sep 27 - On the most recent episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Matt Riddle discussed the CGI doves that appear during entrance and who came up with the idea: "I’ll give you the full[...]

The Miz Set To Appear On A New Nickelodeon Series

WWE Superstar The Miz is set to guest appear on the Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”. Check out the announcement below: Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four [...] Sep 27 - WWE Superstar The Miz is set to guest appear on the Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”. Check out the announcement below: Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four [...]

Alexa Bliss Reportedly Taking Time Off WWE Television

Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while following last night’s angle where Charlotte Flair[...] Sep 27 - Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while following last night’s angle where Charlotte Flair[...]

AEW Announces Vaccine Requirements For 9/29/2021 Edition of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of vaccination before being allowed in. Please note[...] Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of vaccination before being allowed in. Please note[...]

Final Card For This Saturday's UWN Supercard

The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson in the main event. It will be part of the two-hou[...] Sep 27 - The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson in the main event. It will be part of the two-hou[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Announced To Take Place In Minneapolis, MN

All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Originally the event was scheduled for November 6, 20[...] Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Originally the event was scheduled for November 6, 20[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals Elimination Chamber Was Originally Planned To Be WarGames

The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris Jericho, Elimination Chamber was originally pitche[...] Sep 27 - The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris Jericho, Elimination Chamber was originally pitche[...]