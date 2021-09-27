Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

That's what you get for crossing paths with the BEARCAT! @RealKeithLee makes quick work of @TozawaAkira on #WWERaw . pic.twitter.com/Al7obKPdiQ

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa.

» More News From This Feed

Keith "Bearcat" Lee Destroys Akira Tozawa on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and [...] Sep 27 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Keith "Bearcat" Lee picked up a very quick and dominant victory over former Cruiserweight Champion and [...]

Angel Garza Defeats Erik of The Viking Raiders on Monday Night Raw

Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of[...] Sep 27 - Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Angel Garza picked up a victory over former Raw Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders on tonight's episode of[...]

The Hurt Business Reunites on Raw, WWE Championship Match to Restart Later Tonight

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E put his title on the line against former champion Bobby Lashley.[...] Sep 27 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Big E put his title on the line against former champion Bobby Lashley.[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 27th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite [...] Sep 27 - It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite [...]

WATCH: GCW Documentary Looks At ‘Fight Club’ Match Between Jon Moxley And Nick Gage

Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Cl[...] Sep 27 - Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Cl[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership For Extreme Rules Go-Home Show Revealed

Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. Th[...] Sep 27 - Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. Th[...]

AEW Rampage Grand Slam Delivers Strong First Hour Viewership, Second Hour Sees Big Drop

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 6[...] Sep 27 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 6[...]

Brandi Rhodes Hopeful New Reality Show Will Help Increase AEW Female Viewers

AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out [...] Sep 27 - AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out [...]

Matt Riddle Reveals Who Came Up With The CGI Doves During His Entrance

On the most recent episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Matt Riddle discussed the CGI doves that appear during entrance and who cam[...] Sep 27 - On the most recent episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Matt Riddle discussed the CGI doves that appear during entrance and who cam[...]

The Miz Set To Appear On A New Nickelodeon Series

WWE Superstar The Miz is set to guest appear on the Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”. Check out the announcement [...] Sep 27 - WWE Superstar The Miz is set to guest appear on the Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”. Check out the announcement [...]

Alexa Bliss Reportedly Taking Time Off WWE Television

Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while follow[...] Sep 27 - Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while follow[...]

AEW Announces Vaccine Requirements For 9/29/2021 Edition of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of v[...] Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of v[...]

Final Card For This Saturday's UWN Supercard

The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson [...] Sep 27 - The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson [...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Announced To Take Place In Minneapolis, MN

All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Ori[...] Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Ori[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals Elimination Chamber Was Originally Planned To Be WarGames

The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris [...] Sep 27 - The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris [...]

Big E Says Comments On How Competition Will Affect WWE

During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s e[...] Sep 27 - During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s e[...]

First WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Poster Revealed

WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Be[...] Sep 27 - WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Be[...]

SPOILERS From NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Taping (Night Two)

Below are the results for the NJPW Autumn Attack tapings (night two) which took place on Sunday. These matches will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. p[...] Sep 27 - Below are the results for the NJPW Autumn Attack tapings (night two) which took place on Sunday. These matches will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. p[...]

JBL: 'I Was Mistreated By The Undertaker'

JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago.[...] Sep 27 - JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago.[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WW[...] Sep 27 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WW[...]

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Is Coming To The Dome At America’s Center In St. Louis

WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Th[...] Sep 27 - WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Th[...]

Bray Wyatt Responds To Seth Rollins Wanting To Strangle Vince McMahon Over Hell in a Cell Match

A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him [...] Sep 27 - A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him [...]

Lashley vs. Big E WWE Championship Match Confirmed For Tomorrow Night's WWE Raw

Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl w[...] Sep 27 - Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl w[...]

Jon Moxley Appears At DEFY Wrestling's Mad Kingdom Event

DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddi[...] Sep 27 - DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddi[...]