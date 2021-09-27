AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 27th 2021) 

It's Monday, you know what that means. YouTube hosted AEW Dark Elevation in front of a crowd of almost 20,000 in New York, filmed before AEW Dynamite Grand Slam last Wednesday. We have a change in commentary this week as Mark Henry joins Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston as Paul Wight has a match tonight. Let's get straight to the action.

Thunder Rosa defeated Kayla Sparks via Pinfall (3:09)

We get things started with Thunder Rosa getting a huge crowd ovation as she makes her entrance as the number one contender in the women's division. She makes light work of Kayla Sparks here to continue her endless march towards Dr Britt Baker, picking up the pinfall after the Fire Thunder Driver.

The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan '5' Angels & 10) defeated TJ Crawford, Eric James, Kevin Tibbs, & Dean Alexander via Submission (5:42)

The Dark Order members who actually get along get a run out here against 3 newbies and Dean Alexander who we have seen before quite a few times. The men from The Keep are mostly dominant as is to be expected and they put away their opponents when a 4-man combination which is finished by 10 with the Full Nelson submission. This was a lot of fun for a Monday on YouTube.

Paul Wight defeated VSK, CPA & RSP via (3:41) in a 3 on 1 Handicap Match

Paul Wight gets what must have been his biggest pop in ages! He looks very happy. Gunn Club come out as soon as the match comes out but they just stand atop the ramp and watch Paul Wight have some fun as he chops his way through VSK and CPA. RSP gets a KO Punch and VSK & CPA get a double chokeslam.

Britt Baker Promo

Britt says she's happy Ruby got her moment but it's back to the DMD era as she lists her achievements!

MJF Promo

MJF claims to not be in his hometown because Queens isn't as good as Long Island. MJF brags about beating Pillman Jr before saying that AEW can keep bringing all these wrestlers from VKM because the only three letters that matter in wrestling are MJF.

Bryan Danielson Promo

Danielson says it was a great day for pro wrestling last Wednesday but claims there was so much joy in the pain and he's missed wrestling and it feels really good to be back. He says he wants another match with Kenny but Kenny doesn't want it so Danielson will go through everyone else.

Men of the Year Promo

Ethan Page calls Chris Jericho a legend but he got dethroned after American Top Team destroyed him. Sky asks if everyone is finally paying attention and says that Jericho needs to step aside because it's his and Ethan's time now. Skye in particular is on fire here.

AEW Grand Slam Behind The Scenes

Eddie Kingston talks about how great it is to have Homicide there. Homicide talks up the history of the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Pillman Jr talks about the pressure of sharing a card with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson et al but because AEW are a family, he doesn't feel the pressure. Ortiz talks about how much it means to him to be wrestling in New York for AEW after growing up there as a poor kid. Anthony Bowens talks about how he has the best job in the world and we see Max Caster warming up for his rap battle with Tony Khan and eventually we get the live version where Tony Khan brings out Lil Uzi Vert who wrote his rap and he threatens to suspend them and sets up a brawl with the Varsity Blondes who get the better of them and chase them off.

Paul Wight Promo

Paul Wight talks about how he is in AEW to help the company grow. He then discusses how great AEW coming to New York and coming to Arthur Ashe is such a big deal for them. He says that AEW are a professional wrestling company and professional wrestling fans will come to watch because they put on a good product.

Different format to Elevation this week. Not sure if this is a one off because of Grand Slam or something we'll see more of but I enjoyed it! Let's see what's in store for AEW Dark tomorrow. Until then, catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.