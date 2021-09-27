This number is up on the overnight number reported on Saturday of 2.090 million viewers. The number is however down on last week's 2.243 million viewers.

Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily .

WATCH: GCW Documentary Looks At ‘Fight Club’ Match Between Jon Moxley And Nick Gage

Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Cl[...] Sep 27 - Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Cl[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership For Extreme Rules Go-Home Show Revealed

AEW Rampage Grand Slam Delivers Strong First Hour Viewership, Second Hour Sees Big Drop

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 6[...] Sep 27 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 6[...]

Brandi Rhodes Hopeful New Reality Show Will Help Increase AEW Female Viewers

AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out [...] Sep 27 - AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out [...]

Matt Riddle Reveals Who Came Up With The CGI Doves During His Entrance

On the most recent episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Matt Riddle discussed the CGI doves that appear during entrance and who cam[...] Sep 27 - On the most recent episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Matt Riddle discussed the CGI doves that appear during entrance and who cam[...]

The Miz Set To Appear On A New Nickelodeon Series

WWE Superstar The Miz is set to guest appear on the Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”. Check out the announcement [...] Sep 27 - WWE Superstar The Miz is set to guest appear on the Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”. Check out the announcement [...]

Alexa Bliss Reportedly Taking Time Off WWE Television

Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while follow[...] Sep 27 - Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while follow[...]

AEW Announces Vaccine Requirements For 9/29/2021 Edition of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of v[...] Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of v[...]

Final Card For This Saturday's UWN Supercard

The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson [...] Sep 27 - The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson [...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Announced To Take Place In Minneapolis, MN

All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Ori[...] Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Ori[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals Elimination Chamber Was Originally Planned To Be WarGames

The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris [...] Sep 27 - The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris [...]

Big E Says Comments On How Competition Will Affect WWE

During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s e[...] Sep 27 - During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s e[...]

First WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Poster Revealed

WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Be[...] Sep 27 - WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Be[...]

SPOILERS From NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Taping (Night Two)

Below are the results for the NJPW Autumn Attack tapings (night two) which took place on Sunday. These matches will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. p[...] Sep 27 - Below are the results for the NJPW Autumn Attack tapings (night two) which took place on Sunday. These matches will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. p[...]

JBL: 'I Was Mistreated By The Undertaker'

JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago.[...] Sep 27 - JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago.[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WW[...] Sep 27 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WW[...]

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Is Coming To The Dome At America’s Center In St. Louis

Bray Wyatt Responds To Seth Rollins Wanting To Strangle Vince McMahon Over Hell in a Cell Match

A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him [...] Sep 27 - A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him [...]

Lashley vs. Big E WWE Championship Match Confirmed For Tomorrow Night's WWE Raw

Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl w[...] Sep 27 - Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl w[...]

Jon Moxley Appears At DEFY Wrestling's Mad Kingdom Event

DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddi[...] Sep 27 - DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddi[...]

John Morrison Talks Friendship With The Miz, Says Friendship Continued Even After His WWE Release

John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued eve[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued eve[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/25/2021)

WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are [...] Sep 27 - WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are [...]

John Morrison Tells Some Of The Storyline Ideas He's Pitched

John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up wit[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up wit[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Upcoming NXT Debut

On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment servi[...] Sep 27 - On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment servi[...]