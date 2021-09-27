AEW Rampage Grand Slam Delivers Strong First Hour Viewership, Second Hour Sees Big Drop
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2021
Brandon Thurston of
Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 640,000 viewers.
The first delivered 727,000 viewers, while the second hour dropped to 552,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18 to 49 demographic Rampage Grand Slam scored a 0.32 for hour one and 0.25 for hour two.
The first hour was #1 on Cable while the second hour dropped to #4.
