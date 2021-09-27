WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Grand Slam Delivers Strong First Hour Viewership, Second Hour Sees Big Drop

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2021

AEW Rampage Grand Slam Delivers Strong First Hour Viewership, Second Hour Sees Big Drop

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 640,000 viewers.

The first delivered 727,000 viewers, while the second hour dropped to 552,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18 to 49 demographic Rampage Grand Slam scored a 0.32 for hour one and 0.25 for hour two.

The first hour was #1 on Cable while the second hour dropped to #4.


