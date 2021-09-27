Brandi Rhodes Hopeful New Reality Show Will Help Increase AEW Female Viewers

AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show.

Check out the highlights below:

On improving the AEW female viewership:

"I’ve been seeing some recent discussion in media and social media about the female demographic when it comes to wrestling. It’s an important demographic that isn’t so tapped. That is one area in which I think AEW is looking to strengthen."

Hopes' Rhodes to the Top' will help bring in more female viewers:

"When you look at it, this is a reality television show. Females watch reality TV, not just females, but females take the torch with reality TV. The hope is, of course, we will have some women that watch the show that are just curious, maybe they watched wrestling as a kid and haven’t watched in a long time or maybe their kids watch wrestling and they don’t really watch it. Maybe this is the opportunity for them to see a little bit more or to be invested in some of our characters on the show and tune in to Dynamite or Rampage for the first time and be hooked. That’s the hope."