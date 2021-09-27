Matt Riddle Reveals Who Came Up With The CGI Doves During His Entrance

"I’ll give you the full story of the doves and why I think they’re so cool. They wanted Doves to fly out. I said, ‘Doves? Well, I’m the U.S. Champion. Why not eagles?’ They said, ‘Eagles are a little bit too big.’ I said, ‘How about a stallion or horses running out of my feet?’ They said, ‘Horses are too big.’ I said, ‘Why birds?’ They said, ‘Vince really likes the birds.’ I said, ‘You know what? If Vince likes the birds, I love these birds. Let’s kick these birds off my flip flops everyday. I’m birdman. Let’s do it.’ The fact that Vince thought they were so cool and awesome, I said, ‘Well, if Vince thinks they are so cool and awesome, I think that’s cool and awesome.’ That’s where the birds came from. I’ll be honest. I don’t really argue about stuff too much. I’m very laid back. I think that’s why I’ve had so much success. I don’t politick too much. I have a good time and I work well with others."

On the most recent episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast , Matt Riddle discussed the CGI doves that appear during entrance and who came up with the idea:

WATCH: GCW Documentary Looks At ‘Fight Club’ Match Between Jon Moxley And Nick Gage

Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Club show on October 9. The promotion has released [...] Sep 27 - Game Changer Wrestling will soon deliver a big match, when AEW star Jon Moxley goes up against GCW's Nick Gage in a Death Match set for their Fight Club show on October 9. The promotion has released [...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership For Extreme Rules Go-Home Show Revealed

Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is up on the overnight number reported o[...] Sep 27 - Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.135 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is up on the overnight number reported o[...]

AEW Rampage Grand Slam Delivers Strong First Hour Viewership, Second Hour Sees Big Drop

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 640,000 viewers. The first delivered 727,000 viewe[...] Sep 27 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting last Friday’s two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event on TNT, which was pre-taped pulled in 640,000 viewers. The first delivered 727,000 viewe[...]

Brandi Rhodes Hopeful New Reality Show Will Help Increase AEW Female Viewers

AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out the highlights below: On improving the AEW female[...] Sep 27 - AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was recently interviewed by TSC News to promote the upcoming "Rhodes to the Top" reality show. Check out the highlights below: On improving the AEW female[...]

The Miz Set To Appear On A New Nickelodeon Series

WWE Superstar The Miz is set to guest appear on the Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”. Check out the announcement below: Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four [...] Sep 27 - WWE Superstar The Miz is set to guest appear on the Nickelodeon series “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”. Check out the announcement below: Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four [...]

Alexa Bliss Reportedly Taking Time Off WWE Television

Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while following last night’s angle where Charlotte Flair[...] Sep 27 - Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while following last night’s angle where Charlotte Flair[...]

AEW Announces Vaccine Requirements For 9/29/2021 Edition of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of vaccination before being allowed in. Please note[...] Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of vaccination before being allowed in. Please note[...]

Final Card For This Saturday's UWN Supercard

The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson in the main event. It will be part of the two-hou[...] Sep 27 - The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson in the main event. It will be part of the two-hou[...]

AEW Full Gear 2021 Announced To Take Place In Minneapolis, MN

All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Originally the event was scheduled for November 6, 20[...] Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Originally the event was scheduled for November 6, 20[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals Elimination Chamber Was Originally Planned To Be WarGames

The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris Jericho, Elimination Chamber was originally pitche[...] Sep 27 - The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris Jericho, Elimination Chamber was originally pitche[...]

Big E Says Comments On How Competition Will Affect WWE

During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s exciting. Watching wrestling in the mid-90s to late[...] Sep 27 - During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s exciting. Watching wrestling in the mid-90s to late[...]

First WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Poster Revealed

WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Below is the first official artwork from WWE for the[...] Sep 27 - WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Below is the first official artwork from WWE for the[...]

SPOILERS From NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Taping (Night Two)

Below are the results for the NJPW Autumn Attack tapings (night two) which took place on Sunday. These matches will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. program STRONG. - Minoru Suzuki/Lance Archer[...] Sep 27 - Below are the results for the NJPW Autumn Attack tapings (night two) which took place on Sunday. These matches will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. program STRONG. - Minoru Suzuki/Lance Archer[...]

JBL: 'I Was Mistreated By The Undertaker'

JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago. In response to the video, the former WWE C[...] Sep 27 - JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago. In response to the video, the former WWE C[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WWE has announced one match ahead of tonight's broad[...] Sep 27 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WWE has announced one match ahead of tonight's broad[...]

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Is Coming To The Dome At America’s Center In St. Louis

WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The venue will be the largest venue in Rumble histor[...] Sep 27 - WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The venue will be the largest venue in Rumble histor[...]

Bray Wyatt Responds To Seth Rollins Wanting To Strangle Vince McMahon Over Hell in a Cell Match

A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him and The Fiend. In response to this, the recently [...] Sep 27 - A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him and The Fiend. In response to this, the recently [...]

Lashley vs. Big E WWE Championship Match Confirmed For Tomorrow Night's WWE Raw

Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl with Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos backstage, [...] Sep 27 - Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl with Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos backstage, [...]

Jon Moxley Appears At DEFY Wrestling's Mad Kingdom Event

DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddie Kingston was unable to appear at the event due t[...] Sep 27 - DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddie Kingston was unable to appear at the event due t[...]

John Morrison Talks Friendship With The Miz, Says Friendship Continued Even After His WWE Release

John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued even after Morrison had left WWE. “I’l[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued even after Morrison had left WWE. “I’l[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/25/2021)

WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are the results. Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Ce[...] Sep 27 - WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are the results. Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Ce[...]

John Morrison Tells Some Of The Storyline Ideas He's Pitched

John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up with. “I would air on the side of driving my[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up with. “I would air on the side of driving my[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Upcoming NXT Debut

On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. The name Tiffany Stratton name will used by [...] Sep 27 - On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. The name Tiffany Stratton name will used by [...]