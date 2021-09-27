Alexa Bliss Reportedly Taking Time Off WWE Television

Alexa Bliss is set to take some time away from WWE television.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Bliss will be departing television for a while following last night’s angle where Charlotte Flair ripped up the Lilly doll.

It should be noted that Bliss could feature in one more segment on tonight's WWE RAW, but after that she is expected to come off-screen for several months.

When Alexa Bliss returns to television there is mounting speculation she will drop her current gimmick and revert back to a former gimmick that she used prior to aligning with Bray Wyatt.