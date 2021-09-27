AEW Announces Vaccine Requirements For 9/29/2021 Edition of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of vaccination before being allowed in.

Please note that all ticket holders age 12 and older are required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter Blue Cross Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for AEW DYNAMITE.

Ticket holders must show one of the following at entry, along with a photo ID matching your proof of vaccination:

· Physical Vaccination Card.

o Photos or photocopies of vaccination cards will NOT be accepted.

· New York State Excelsior Pass

· CLEAR Digital Vaccine Card

· Government approved mobile app showing vaccination verification

Note that Ticketmaster will provide refunds to fans who refuse to show proof of vaccination or are unvaccinated.

Doors to Blue Cross Arena will open at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to allow additional time for vaccination verification.

Mask Policy:

· Guests older than 12 and are vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask at Blue Cross Arena. However, wearing a mask is strongly encouraged.

· Children under 12 are permitted to attend AEW DYNAMITE as they are not eligible for a vaccine, but they must wear a mask at all times.