Final Card For This Saturday's UWN Supercard

The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson in the main event.

It will be part of the two-hour “Supercard” pay-per-view event.

A new champion was meant to be crowned last year back when UWN Primetime Live ran as a weekly pay-per-view series from September through December at Thunder Studios in California. However, complications from the COVID-19 pandemic caused the company to go on hiatus up until this point. Plus, when the match was meant to happen at a Championship Wrestling from Atlanta taping, Hurricane Ida hit the Northeast and kept Chris Dickinson from making the taping.

The event will be held at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. It will be part of a Championship Wrestling from Hollywood TV taping. After two episodes of CWH are taped, this event will air.

Here is the final card.