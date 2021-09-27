AEW Full Gear 2021 Announced To Take Place In Minneapolis, MN

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that fans attending the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite will have to have proof of vaccination before being allowed in. Please note[...]
Sep 27 - The United Wrestling Network will crown the first-ever UWN Champion this Saturday on FITE TV at 9:30 PM ET, as Mike Bennett will face Chris Dickinson in the main event. It will be part of the two-hou[...]
Sep 27 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on November 13 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. Originally the event was scheduled for November 6, 20[...]
Sep 27 - The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris Jericho, Elimination Chamber was originally pitche[...]
Sep 27 - During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s exciting. Watching wrestling in the mid-90s to late[...]
Sep 27 - WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Below is the first official artwork from WWE for the[...]
Sep 27 - Below are the results for the NJPW Autumn Attack tapings (night two) which took place on Sunday. These matches will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. program STRONG. - Minoru Suzuki/Lance Archer[...]
Sep 27 - JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago. In response to the video, the former WWE C[...]
Sep 27 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WWE has announced one match ahead of tonight's broad[...]
Sep 27 - WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The venue will be the largest venue in Rumble histor[...]
Sep 27 - A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him and The Fiend. In response to this, the recently [...]
Sep 27 - Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl with Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos backstage, [...]
Sep 27 - DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddie Kingston was unable to appear at the event due t[...]
Sep 27 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued even after Morrison had left WWE. “I’l[...]
Sep 27 - WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are the results. Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Ce[...]
Sep 27 - John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up with. “I would air on the side of driving my[...]
Sep 27 - On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. The name Tiffany Stratton name will used by [...]
Sep 27 - In the final moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules last night, Sasha Banks made her grand return and cost Bianca Belair the match right as she was about to win. Sasha's[...]
Sep 27 - Following her successful defense of the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair took to a backstage interview to explain why she tore apart Alexa Bliss' doll Lily following [...]
Sep 27 - Pro Wrestling Guerilla hosted it's Threemendous VI event last night from Los Angeles, CA. Here are your results. Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen Dragon Lee defeated Aramis PWG World Championship #[...]
Sep 26 - In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain the WWE Universal Championship in an Extreme Rules M[...]
Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show starts off [...]
Sep 26 - Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Banks in[...]
Sep 26 - It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big E and former champion Bobby Lashley. #TheAllMig[...]