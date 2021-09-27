Chris Jericho Reveals Elimination Chamber Was Originally Planned To Be WarGames

The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris Jericho, Elimination Chamber was originally pitched as WarGames.

Vince McMahon however felt WarGames was "too WCW" and decided on the concept for Elimination Chamber.

Here is what Chris Jericho said on his Talk Is Jericho podcast:

"They originally, Elimination Chamber was originally going to be WarGames, but Vince didn't want to do WarGames because he said it was too WCW. So then, we created our own. Hunter always wanted to do WarGames and then he brings it to NXT," said Jericho.

