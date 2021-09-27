First WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Poster Revealed

WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Below is the first official artwork from WWE for the big event advertising ticket sales. The poster features Brock Lesnar front and center, current WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

Interestingly, Randy Orton is not featured, as you would expect given he is from St. Louis.

There will no doubt be more posters and artwork released nearer the time.