These matches will air on NJPW’s weekly U.S. program STRONG.

Below are the results for the NJPW Autumn Attack tapings (night two) which took place on Sunday.

Chris Jericho Reveals Elimination Chamber Was Originally Planned To Be WarGames

The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris [...] Sep 27 - The WWE Elimination Chamber concept was introduced almost 20 years ago and has gone on to become an annual pay-per-view event, but according to Chris [...]

Big E Says Comments On How Competition Will Affect WWE

During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s e[...] Sep 27 - During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Big E commented on how competition will force WWE to step up with their product. "It’s e[...]

First WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Poster Revealed

WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Be[...] Sep 27 - WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Be[...]

SPOILERS From NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Taping (Night Two)

JBL: 'I Was Mistreated By The Undertaker'

JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago.[...] Sep 27 - JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago.[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WW[...] Sep 27 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. WW[...]

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Is Coming To The Dome At America’s Center In St. Louis

Bray Wyatt Responds To Seth Rollins Wanting To Strangle Vince McMahon Over Hell in a Cell Match

A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him [...] Sep 27 - A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him [...]

Lashley vs. Big E WWE Championship Match Confirmed For Tomorrow Night's WWE Raw

Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl w[...] Sep 27 - Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl w[...]

Jon Moxley Appears At DEFY Wrestling's Mad Kingdom Event

DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddi[...] Sep 27 - DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddi[...]

John Morrison Talks Friendship With The Miz, Says Friendship Continued Even After His WWE Release

John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued eve[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued eve[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/25/2021)

WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are [...] Sep 27 - WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are [...]

John Morrison Tells Some Of The Storyline Ideas He's Pitched

John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up wit[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up wit[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Upcoming NXT Debut

On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment servi[...] Sep 27 - On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment servi[...]

Bayley Reacts To Sasha Banks' Return At Extreme Rules

In the final moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules last night, Sasha Banks made her grand return and cost Bianca Belair[...] Sep 27 - In the final moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules last night, Sasha Banks made her grand return and cost Bianca Belair[...]

Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Destroyed Lily

Following her successful defense of the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair took to a backstage interview to explain wh[...] Sep 27 - Following her successful defense of the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair took to a backstage interview to explain wh[...]

PWG Threemendous VI Results

Pro Wrestling Guerilla hosted it's Threemendous VI event last night from Los Angeles, CA. Here are your results. Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen Dr[...] Sep 27 - Pro Wrestling Guerilla hosted it's Threemendous VI event last night from Los Angeles, CA. Here are your results. Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen Dr[...]

Roman Reigns Defeats "The Demon King" Finn Balor to Retain Universal Title at Extreme Rules

In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain th[...] Sep 26 - In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain th[...]

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results 9/26/21

WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) T[...] Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) T[...]

Sasha Banks Returns at Extreme Rules, Interferes in SmackDown Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Matc[...] Sep 26 - Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Matc[...]

WWE Championship Match to Kick Off This Week's Monday Night Raw

It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big [...] Sep 26 - It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big [...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules

Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match agai[...] Sep 26 - Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match agai[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains Raw Women's Title Against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the mat[...] Sep 26 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the mat[...]