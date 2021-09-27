JBL: 'I Was Mistreated By The Undertaker'

JBL today responded to a video on Twitter that showed The Undertaker delivering a Tombstone to him back at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view 16 years ago.

In response to the video, the former WWE Champion tweeted, "Honestly, I was mistreated by The Undertaker."

JBL and Taker are good friends in real life, so the caption was likely just a sarcastic remark.

JBL revealed a funny story about The Deadman during a recent episode of SportsKeeda’s UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Here is what he said:

"He told me one time that he came in and he’d had a few drinks before, and he never sold. He never sold anything. He was legendary for never selling anything. So, he wanted to take a nap, but he wasn’t about to do it in the dressing room. Back when people were on the buses. He didn’t want to go to his car as somebody would see him.”

“So he crawls into one of his own coffins and takes a nap and says when he wakes up. When he opens up the coffin lid because it’s not built for air, you know it’s pretty hot in there. I’ve been in a couple – usually stacked on top of Orlando Jordan – which it’s certainly built for two people.

“He opened up the casket, and there were people all around the casket seats just standing there. They’d come up since he’d gotten in there, and so he sat up, got out and walked out, and just kept going. People were like, ‘Oh my god, it’s legit, he really is dead’! (laughs)"