What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio following last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

WWE has announced one match ahead of tonight's broadcast, Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Champion Big E. for the title will open the show.

Locally advertised is Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton vs. Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.

We'll keep you updated as and when more matches are announced later.