WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Is Coming To The Dome At America’s Center In St. Louis

WWE has today announced that Royal Rumble 2021 will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

The venue will be the largest venue in Rumble history, with tickets going on sale Friday, October 15 at 11 am ET and 10 am CT via Ticketmaster.

WWE statement:

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

“The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America’s Center in January,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”