John Morrison Talks Friendship With The Miz, Says Friendship Continued Even After His WWE Release

John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued even after Morrison had left WWE.

“I’ll start by talking about The Miz in past tense.” “In the scheme of the wrestling business, there’s certain people who become really close friends, and there’s people who become friends and some you want to slap the potato chips off the table with. When I first met The Miz, I thought he was a real [expletive] just like everyone else. When we started tagging together, I didn’t get a real chance to talk to him, and after we had done just our first loop of live events together and were in a car talking together, I was like – when he’s just with you and you’re talking, he’s a really great guy. He’s loyal. He has the same dreams and hopes of everyone, and he’s in love with wrestling.”

“He’s kind of funny but he thinks everything I say is funny, which is a confidence booster. It turned out to evolve and become more fun than I thought. I was in his wedding, he was in my wedding, and we became more than just tag team partners and co-workers. We became real friends. When you’re working with somebody that you really enjoy the company of and you’re on the same wavelength and have chemistry on screen, it makes everything better. There’s a lot of tag teams out there, The Usos, The New Day. They’re not three guys who hate each other and just show up to work everyday. The New Day, you can tell, they’re best friends, and that’s kind of how I felt working with Miz.”