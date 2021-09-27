John Morrison Tells Some Of The Storyline Ideas He's Pitched

John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up with.

“I would air on the side of driving myself crazy with ideas.” “That’s kind of how I work, I just am constantly on overdrive. Wrestling is supposed to be fun. We’re supposed to be having a good time, and formally, I really enjoyed working with The Miz and coming up with ideas. He is one of those guys that it doesn’t matter how dumb the idea is, especially if it’s a poop joke, he’ll love it and he’ll die laughing. Then you can kind of build something and it’s usually fun, and in that case we were lucky because most of our ideas pertained to our opponents. And even if you don’t, like I have a ton of weird Dirt Sheet scripts written and other ideas that never got used. I like the process of writing it and thinking it through, and if it never happens, still the half a day I spent writing a detailed fight against the Easter bunny was still kind of fun. I ended up hurting my knee so I couldn’t do it, but I don’t regret doing it. It was still an interesting way to spend an afternoon.”

Morrison also spoke highly of working with Bad Bunny.