WWE Files Trademark For Upcoming NXT Debut

The name Tiffany Stratton name will used by Jessica Woynilko when she makes her debut in NXT 2.0.

On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services.

Bray Wyatt Responds To Seth Rollins Wanting To Strangle Vince McMahon Over Hell in a Cell Match

A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him and The Fiend. In response to this, the recently [...] Sep 27 - A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him and The Fiend. In response to this, the recently [...]

Lashley vs. Big E WWE Championship Match Confirmed For Tomorrow Night's WWE Raw

Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl with Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos backstage, [...] Sep 27 - Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl with Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos backstage, [...]

Jon Moxley Appears At DEFY Wrestling's Mad Kingdom Event

DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddie Kingston was unable to appear at the event due t[...] Sep 27 - DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddie Kingston was unable to appear at the event due t[...]

John Morrison Talks Friendship With The Miz, Says Friendship Continued Even After His WWE Release

John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued even after Morrison had left WWE. “I’l[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued even after Morrison had left WWE. “I’l[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/25/2021)

WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are the results. Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Ce[...] Sep 27 - WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are the results. Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Ce[...]

John Morrison Tells Some Of The Storyline Ideas He's Pitched

John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up with. “I would air on the side of driving my[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up with. “I would air on the side of driving my[...]

Bayley Reacts To Sasha Banks' Return At Extreme Rules

In the final moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules last night, Sasha Banks made her grand return and cost Bianca Belair the match right as she was about to win. Sasha's[...] Sep 27 - In the final moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules last night, Sasha Banks made her grand return and cost Bianca Belair the match right as she was about to win. Sasha's[...]

Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Destroyed Lily

Following her successful defense of the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair took to a backstage interview to explain why she tore apart Alexa Bliss' doll Lily following [...] Sep 27 - Following her successful defense of the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair took to a backstage interview to explain why she tore apart Alexa Bliss' doll Lily following [...]

PWG Threemendous VI Results

Pro Wrestling Guerilla hosted it's Threemendous VI event last night from Los Angeles, CA. Here are your results. Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen Dragon Lee defeated Aramis PWG World Championship #[...] Sep 27 - Pro Wrestling Guerilla hosted it's Threemendous VI event last night from Los Angeles, CA. Here are your results. Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen Dragon Lee defeated Aramis PWG World Championship #[...]

Roman Reigns Defeats "The Demon King" Finn Balor to Retain Universal Title at Extreme Rules

In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain the WWE Universal Championship in an Extreme Rules M[...] Sep 26 - In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain the WWE Universal Championship in an Extreme Rules M[...]

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results 9/26/21

WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show starts off [...] Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show starts off [...]

Sasha Banks Returns at Extreme Rules, Interferes in SmackDown Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Banks in[...] Sep 26 - Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Banks in[...]

WWE Championship Match to Kick Off This Week's Monday Night Raw

It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big E and former champion Bobby Lashley. #TheAllMig[...] Sep 26 - It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big E and former champion Bobby Lashley. #TheAllMig[...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules

Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match against former champions Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. .@[...] Sep 26 - Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match against former champions Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. .@[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains Raw Women's Title Against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the match, Charlotte destroyed Lilly the Doll and tore he[...] Sep 26 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the match, Charlotte destroyed Lilly the Doll and tore he[...]

The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Titles Against Street Profits at Extreme Rules

At tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, The Usos retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Can the #StreetProfits regain the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles??[...] Sep 26 - At tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, The Usos retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Can the #StreetProfits regain the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles??[...]

The New Day Defeat Lashley, Styles and Omos at Extreme Rules

In the opening bout of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E defeated A.J. Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley after Big E delivered the Big End[...] Sep 26 - In the opening bout of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E defeated A.J. Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley after Big E delivered the Big End[...]

WWE Reportedly Planning a Major PPV Event in the U.K. Next Year

According to a report from WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning on hosting a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in September of 2022. The report notes that WWE has high hopes for the event, w[...] Sep 26 - According to a report from WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning on hosting a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in September of 2022. The report notes that WWE has high hopes for the event, w[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match Revealed

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A report from PWInsider reveals the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at t[...] Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A report from PWInsider reveals the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at t[...]

Paul Wight Announced For Handicap Match On This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced three matches for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. One of those matches will include Paul Wight compet[...] Sep 26 - AEW has announced three matches for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. One of those matches will include Paul Wight compet[...]

Jake Roberts Responds To Reports Of Health Issues

The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that he was seen in a wheelchair during a recent appea[...] Sep 26 - The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that he was seen in a wheelchair during a recent appea[...]

All Elite Wrestling Match Scheduled For NJPW Showdown In October

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against Lance Archer and Mizoru Suzuki at the ECW arena. NJ[...] Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against Lance Archer and Mizoru Suzuki at the ECW arena. NJ[...]