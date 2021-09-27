Bayley Reacts To Sasha Banks' Return At Extreme Rules

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sep 27 - A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him and The Fiend. In response to this, the recently [...]
Sep 27 - Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl with Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos backstage, [...]
Sep 27 - DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddie Kingston was unable to appear at the event due t[...]
Sep 27 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued even after Morrison had left WWE. “I’l[...]
Sep 27
WWE Live Event Results (9/25/2021) WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are the results. Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Ce[...]
Sep 27 - WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are the results. Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Ce[...]
Sep 27 - John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up with. “I would air on the side of driving my[...]
Sep 27
WWE Files Trademark For Upcoming NXT Debut On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. The name Tiffany Stratton name will used by [...]
Sep 27 - On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment services. The name Tiffany Stratton name will used by [...]
Sep 27 - In the final moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules last night, Sasha Banks made her grand return and cost Bianca Belair the match right as she was about to win. Sasha's[...]
Sep 27
Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Destroyed Lily Following her successful defense of the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair took to a backstage interview to explain why she tore apart Alexa Bliss' doll Lily following [...]
Sep 27 - Following her successful defense of the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair took to a backstage interview to explain why she tore apart Alexa Bliss' doll Lily following [...]
Sep 27
PWG Threemendous VI Results Pro Wrestling Guerilla hosted it's Threemendous VI event last night from Los Angeles, CA. Here are your results. Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen Dragon Lee defeated Aramis PWG World Championship #[...]
Sep 27 - Pro Wrestling Guerilla hosted it's Threemendous VI event last night from Los Angeles, CA. Here are your results. Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen Dragon Lee defeated Aramis PWG World Championship #[...]
Sep 26 - In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain the WWE Universal Championship in an Extreme Rules M[...]
Sep 26
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results 9/26/21 WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show starts off [...]
Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show starts off [...]
Sep 26 - Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Banks in[...]
Sep 26 - It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big E and former champion Bobby Lashley. #TheAllMig[...]
Sep 26 - Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match against former champions Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. .@[...]
Sep 26 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the match, Charlotte destroyed Lilly the Doll and tore he[...]
Sep 26 - At tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, The Usos retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Can the #StreetProfits regain the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles??[...]
Sep 26 - In the opening bout of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E defeated A.J. Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley after Big E delivered the Big End[...]
Sep 26 - According to a report from WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning on hosting a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in September of 2022. The report notes that WWE has high hopes for the event, w[...]
Sep 26
WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match Revealed WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A report from PWInsider reveals the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at t[...]
Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A report from PWInsider reveals the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at t[...]
Sep 26 - AEW has announced three matches for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. One of those matches will include Paul Wight compet[...]
Sep 26 - The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that he was seen in a wheelchair during a recent appea[...]
Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against Lance Archer and Mizoru Suzuki at the ECW arena. NJ[...]
Sep 26
Big E Says Raw Is His Main Focus Big E was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda about how he has been frequently bouncing between Raw and Smackdown as of late, but says that Raw is his main focus. “Raw is my show. That WWE Ch[...]
Sep 26 - Big E was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda about how he has been frequently bouncing between Raw and Smackdown as of late, but says that Raw is his main focus. “Raw is my show. That WWE Ch[...]