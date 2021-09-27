WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Destroyed Lily
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 27, 2021
Following her successful defense of the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair took to a backstage interview to explain why she tore apart Alexa Bliss' doll Lily following the victory.
“You see, that’s the problem. You’re encouraging Alexa by asking about Lilly. I want to know how Alexa feels after she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship. That’s the problem. I don’t want to to talk about Lilly.”
“Ripping up Lilly was a wakeup call. A wakeup call to remind her that she’s still a champion at heart.” VIDEO
