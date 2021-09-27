Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Destroyed Lily

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“Ripping up Lilly was a wakeup call. A wakeup call to remind her that she’s still a champion at heart.”

“You see, that’s the problem. You’re encouraging Alexa by asking about Lilly. I want to know how Alexa feels after she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship. That’s the problem. I don’t want to to talk about Lilly.”

Following her successful defense of the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, Charlotte Flair took to a backstage interview to explain why she tore apart Alexa Bliss' doll Lily following the victory.

Bray Wyatt Responds To Seth Rollins Wanting To Strangle Vince McMahon Over Hell in a Cell Match

A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him [...] Sep 27 - A story was reported yesterday about Seth Rollins' claiming he wanted to "strangle" Vince McMahon after the infamous Hell in a Cell match between him [...]

Lashley vs. Big E WWE Championship Match Confirmed For Tomorrow Night's WWE Raw

Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl w[...] Sep 27 - Many fans were quick to point out that only six matches were booked for WWE Extreme Rules last night. To make up for this, WWE had The New Day brawl w[...]

Jon Moxley Appears At DEFY Wrestling's Mad Kingdom Event

DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddi[...] Sep 27 - DEFY Wrestling held their Mad Kingdom event from Seattle, WA. The event had a surprise appearance from All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, after Eddi[...]

John Morrison Talks Friendship With The Miz, Says Friendship Continued Even After His WWE Release

John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued eve[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his friendship with The Miz and how their friendship continued eve[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/25/2021)

WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are [...] Sep 27 - WWE recently held a supershow event in Hershey, PA. The main event saw The Bloodline take on the team of Finn Balor and the Street Profits. Here are [...]

John Morrison Tells Some Of The Storyline Ideas He's Pitched

John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up wit[...] Sep 27 - John Morrison was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed some of the crazy storyline ideas that he's come up wit[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Upcoming NXT Debut

On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment servi[...] Sep 27 - On September 22nd, WWE filed to trademark the name Tiffany Stratton with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for entertainment servi[...]

Bayley Reacts To Sasha Banks' Return At Extreme Rules

In the final moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules last night, Sasha Banks made her grand return and cost Bianca Belair[...] Sep 27 - In the final moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules last night, Sasha Banks made her grand return and cost Bianca Belair[...]

PWG Threemendous VI Results

Pro Wrestling Guerilla hosted it's Threemendous VI event last night from Los Angeles, CA. Here are your results. Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen Dr[...] Sep 27 - Pro Wrestling Guerilla hosted it's Threemendous VI event last night from Los Angeles, CA. Here are your results. Evil Uno defeated Tony Deppen Dr[...]

Roman Reigns Defeats "The Demon King" Finn Balor to Retain Universal Title at Extreme Rules

In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain th[...] Sep 26 - In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain th[...]

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results 9/26/21

WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) T[...] Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) T[...]

Sasha Banks Returns at Extreme Rules, Interferes in SmackDown Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Matc[...] Sep 26 - Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Matc[...]

WWE Championship Match to Kick Off This Week's Monday Night Raw

It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big [...] Sep 26 - It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big [...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules

Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match agai[...] Sep 26 - Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match agai[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains Raw Women's Title Against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the mat[...] Sep 26 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the mat[...]

The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Titles Against Street Profits at Extreme Rules

At tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, The Usos retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Can the #Str[...] Sep 26 - At tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, The Usos retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Can the #Str[...]

The New Day Defeat Lashley, Styles and Omos at Extreme Rules

In the opening bout of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E defeated A.J. Styles, Omos a[...] Sep 26 - In the opening bout of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E defeated A.J. Styles, Omos a[...]

WWE Reportedly Planning a Major PPV Event in the U.K. Next Year

According to a report from WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning on hosting a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in September of 2022. The rep[...] Sep 26 - According to a report from WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning on hosting a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in September of 2022. The rep[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match Revealed

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A report from PWInsider reveals the scheduled [...] Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A report from PWInsider reveals the scheduled [...]

Paul Wight Announced For Handicap Match On This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced three matches for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. O[...] Sep 26 - AEW has announced three matches for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. O[...]

Jake Roberts Responds To Reports Of Health Issues

The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that[...] Sep 26 - The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that[...]

All Elite Wrestling Match Scheduled For NJPW Showdown In October

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against La[...] Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against La[...]