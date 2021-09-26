Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sep 26 - In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain the WWE Universal Championship in an Extreme Rules M[...]
WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results 9/26/21 WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show starts off [...]
Sep 26 - Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Banks in[...]
Sep 26 - It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big E and former champion Bobby Lashley. #TheAllMig[...]
Sep 26 - Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match against former champions Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. .@[...]
Sep 26 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the match, Charlotte destroyed Lilly the Doll and tore he[...]
Sep 26 - At tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, The Usos retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Can the #StreetProfits regain the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles??[...]
Sep 26 - In the opening bout of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E defeated A.J. Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley after Big E delivered the Big End[...]
Sep 26 - According to a report from WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning on hosting a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in September of 2022. The report notes that WWE has high hopes for the event, w[...]
WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match Revealed WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A report from PWInsider reveals the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at t[...]
Sep 26 - AEW has announced three matches for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. One of those matches will include Paul Wight compet[...]
Sep 26 - The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that he was seen in a wheelchair during a recent appea[...]
Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against Lance Archer and Mizoru Suzuki at the ECW arena. NJ[...]
Big E Says Raw Is His Main Focus Big E was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda about how he has been frequently bouncing between Raw and Smackdown as of late, but says that Raw is his main focus. “Raw is my show. That WWE Ch[...]
Sep 26 - Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where she spoke about the hot-and-cold booking she's been enduring the last two years in WWE, but says she feels it's about to turn around. &ldqu[...]
Sep 26 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed his semi-recent WWE return and his motivation to continue wrestling at his age. “One of the reasons I train s[...]
NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results New Japan Pro Wrestling presented NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed from Long Beach, CA. Your results are as follows: Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC [...]
Sep 26 - Malakai Black has been using the theme song "Ogentroost" by Amenra in AEW during his run. However, Mikey Rukus revealed that he had a theme in his back pocket while a licensing issue was getting sorte[...]
Sep 26 - Drake Maverick was a guest on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, where he discussed a segment with Big Show in 2018 where he was instructed by WWE to use a device to make it look as though he had urinated in [...]
Sep 26 - Former Retribution member Shane Thorne, previously known as Slapjack, has been repackaged for a dark match he worked on SmackDown this past Friday night. The new character is a Crocodile Dundee/Outba[...]
Sep 26 - Seth Rollins recently appeared as the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock and WWE Network. During his interview with Austin, Rollins went int[...]
John Cena To Star In Political Thriller Movie John Cena is not short of movie roles in Hollywood right now. He just recently started working on a movie titled, 'Argylle' which follows Argylle, a world-class operative with amnesia tricked in[...]
Sep 26 - During the most recent episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle looked back on his departure from WWE and then signing with TNA. Check out the highlights below: [...]