Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules

Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match against former champions Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.

» More News From This Feed

Roman Reigns Defeats "The Demon King" Finn Balor to Retain Universal Title at Extreme Rules

In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain the WWE Universal Championship in an Extreme Rules M[...] Sep 26 - In the main event of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns defeated "The Demon King" Finn Balor to retain the WWE Universal Championship in an Extreme Rules M[...]

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results 9/26/21

WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show starts off [...] Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules results from Sunday, September 26, 2021, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. WWE EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (9/26/2021) The WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Kickoff Show starts off [...]

Sasha Banks Returns at Extreme Rules, Interferes in SmackDown Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Banks in[...] Sep 26 - Sasha Banks made her return to WWE programming at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, interrupting the SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Banks in[...]

WWE Championship Match to Kick Off This Week's Monday Night Raw

It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big E and former champion Bobby Lashley. #TheAllMig[...] Sep 26 - It has been announced that this week's episode of Monday Night Raw will kick off with a WWE Championship Match between current champion Big E and former champion Bobby Lashley. #TheAllMig[...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Title Against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules

Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match against former champions Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. .@[...] Sep 26 - Damian Priest successfully retained the WWE United States Championship at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match against former champions Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. .@[...]

Charlotte Flair Retains Raw Women's Title Against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the match, Charlotte destroyed Lilly the Doll and tore he[...] Sep 26 - "The Queen" Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After the match, Charlotte destroyed Lilly the Doll and tore he[...]

The Usos Retain SmackDown Tag Titles Against Street Profits at Extreme Rules

At tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, The Usos retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Can the #StreetProfits regain the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles??[...] Sep 26 - At tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, The Usos retained the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. Can the #StreetProfits regain the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles??[...]

The New Day Defeat Lashley, Styles and Omos at Extreme Rules

In the opening bout of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E defeated A.J. Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley after Big E delivered the Big End[...] Sep 26 - In the opening bout of tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E defeated A.J. Styles, Omos and Bobby Lashley after Big E delivered the Big End[...]

WWE Reportedly Planning a Major PPV Event in the U.K. Next Year

According to a report from WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning on hosting a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in September of 2022. The report notes that WWE has high hopes for the event, w[...] Sep 26 - According to a report from WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning on hosting a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom in September of 2022. The report notes that WWE has high hopes for the event, w[...]

WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match Revealed

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A report from PWInsider reveals the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at t[...] Sep 26 - WWE Extreme Rules 2021 is set for later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. A report from PWInsider reveals the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at t[...]

Paul Wight Announced For Handicap Match On This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced three matches for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. One of those matches will include Paul Wight compet[...] Sep 26 - AEW has announced three matches for this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which airs on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7 PM ET. One of those matches will include Paul Wight compet[...]

Jake Roberts Responds To Reports Of Health Issues

The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that he was seen in a wheelchair during a recent appea[...] Sep 26 - The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to his official Twitter account last night to give a brief update after a report came out that he was seen in a wheelchair during a recent appea[...]

All Elite Wrestling Match Scheduled For NJPW Showdown In October

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against Lance Archer and Mizoru Suzuki at the ECW arena. NJ[...] Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed a new match for NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will collide against Lance Archer and Mizoru Suzuki at the ECW arena. NJ[...]

Big E Says Raw Is His Main Focus

Big E was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda about how he has been frequently bouncing between Raw and Smackdown as of late, but says that Raw is his main focus. “Raw is my show. That WWE Ch[...] Sep 26 - Big E was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda about how he has been frequently bouncing between Raw and Smackdown as of late, but says that Raw is his main focus. “Raw is my show. That WWE Ch[...]

Liv Morgan Discusses Her Feelings About WWE Booking Over Past Two Years

Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where she spoke about the hot-and-cold booking she's been enduring the last two years in WWE, but says she feels it's about to turn around. &ldqu[...] Sep 26 - Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where she spoke about the hot-and-cold booking she's been enduring the last two years in WWE, but says she feels it's about to turn around. &ldqu[...]

John Morrison On Motivation To Continue Wrestling, Who He'd Like To Face In The Future

John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed his semi-recent WWE return and his motivation to continue wrestling at his age. “One of the reasons I train s[...] Sep 26 - John Morrison was a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he discussed his semi-recent WWE return and his motivation to continue wrestling at his age. “One of the reasons I train s[...]

NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling presented NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed from Long Beach, CA. Your results are as follows: Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC [...] Sep 26 - New Japan Pro Wrestling presented NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed from Long Beach, CA. Your results are as follows: Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC [...]

Malakai Black's Unused Mikey Rukus Theme To Be Available In AEW Game

Malakai Black has been using the theme song "Ogentroost" by Amenra in AEW during his run. However, Mikey Rukus revealed that he had a theme in his back pocket while a licensing issue was getting sorte[...] Sep 26 - Malakai Black has been using the theme song "Ogentroost" by Amenra in AEW during his run. However, Mikey Rukus revealed that he had a theme in his back pocket while a licensing issue was getting sorte[...]

Drake Maverick Reveals He Had To Legitimately Pee His Pants For WWE Skit

Drake Maverick was a guest on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, where he discussed a segment with Big Show in 2018 where he was instructed by WWE to use a device to make it look as though he had urinated in [...] Sep 26 - Drake Maverick was a guest on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, where he discussed a segment with Big Show in 2018 where he was instructed by WWE to use a device to make it look as though he had urinated in [...]

Shane Thorne Repackaged As Crocodile Dundee Style Character

Former Retribution member Shane Thorne, previously known as Slapjack, has been repackaged for a dark match he worked on SmackDown this past Friday night. The new character is a Crocodile Dundee/Outba[...] Sep 26 - Former Retribution member Shane Thorne, previously known as Slapjack, has been repackaged for a dark match he worked on SmackDown this past Friday night. The new character is a Crocodile Dundee/Outba[...]

Eddie Kingston Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Japanese Wrestling

Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about his Japanese wrestling fandom in great detail. “I’ve got to give credit first of all to the Three Musketee[...] Sep 26 - Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about his Japanese wrestling fandom in great detail. “I’ve got to give credit first of all to the Three Musketee[...]

Seth Rollins Reveals The Time He Almost Strangled Vince McMahon

Seth Rollins recently appeared as the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock and WWE Network. During his interview with Austin, Rollins went int[...] Sep 26 - Seth Rollins recently appeared as the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock and WWE Network. During his interview with Austin, Rollins went int[...]

John Cena To Star In Political Thriller Movie

John Cena is not short of movie roles in Hollywood right now. He just recently started working on a movie titled, 'Argylle' which follows Argylle, a world-class operative with amnesia tricked in[...] Sep 26 - John Cena is not short of movie roles in Hollywood right now. He just recently started working on a movie titled, 'Argylle' which follows Argylle, a world-class operative with amnesia tricked in[...]